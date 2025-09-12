Honouring heritage at home and abroad

Exchange: Korea celebrated it National Day with a series of cultural events that included K-pop star Ailee singing for the first time in South Africa, as well as the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Photo: Marion Smith

This Heritage Month, Pretoria welcomed a mix of cultures as embassies and diplomatic communities celebrated their national days and shared traditions with South Africans. From the flavours of Türkiye and Brazil to the energy of Korean K-pop and traditional performances, the events highlighted the diversity and creativity that connect nations.

K-Culture lights up Korea National Day

The embassy of the Republic of Korea marked its National Day and Armed Forces Day with a reception on 6 September 2025 at the Maslow Time Square Hotel in Pretoria.

The ambassador, Dong Han Yang, welcomed diplomats, government representatives, business leaders and cultural figures to the celebration.

In his remarks, Yang noted the growing ties between South Africa and Korea, emphasising the importance of cultural exchange alongside political and economic cooperation. “National Day is not only a time to reflect on Korea’s history, but also to share our culture and strengthen the bonds of friendship with our South African partners,” he said.

Following the reception, the embassy hosted the Korean Culture Festival at the SunBet Arena in commemoration of the upcoming G20 Summit.

The festival showcased the diversity and energy of Korean culture while also celebrating South Africa’s own creative talent.

The K-Culture Festival featured: K-pop and amapiano collaborations; a Hanbok fashion show highlighting traditional Korean attire; dynamic Taekwondo performances by the K-Tigers and a rousing set by the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by Ailee, the internationally renowned K-pop star, who made history as the first solo K-pop artist to perform in South Africa. Her rendition of I Will Go to You Like the First Snow, from the hit drama Goblin, brought the crowd to its feet, with fans singing along to every word.

The organisers described the special event as a milestone in cultural diplomacy.

“Through music, dance and tradition, we are able to connect our peoples beyond borders,” one embassy representative said.

The evening closed with a standing ovation, marking not just a celebration of Korea’s National Day, but also a vibrant exchange between two nations with shared enthusiasm for culture, creativity and global cooperation.

Spouses association explores Türkiye’s cuisine

Members of the International Diplomatic Spouses Association (IDSA) gathered at the Turkish residence in Pretoria for a cultural morning dedicated to the flavours and traditions of Türkiye.

Chef Yunus guided participants through the preparation of classic dishes such as simit, lentil soup, menemen, shish kebab and künefe — a sweet cheese pastry widely enjoyed across Türkiye. Guests were able to watch, taste and learn first-hand about the ingredients and techniques that define Turkish cooking.

Murat Yıldırımgeç, spouse of the ambassador of Türkiye, Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgeç, welcomed guests, who included Winnie Lamola, spouse of South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

The event was part of the IDSA’s ongoing programme to showcase the diverse cultures represented in Pretoria’s diplomatic community. Through food, art and cultural exchanges, the association creates opportunities for connection and learning among diplomatic families and their South African hosts.

In true Turkish fashion, the morning ended with warm hospitality, leaving guests with both smiles and a richer appreciation of Türkiye’s culinary heritage.

Brazil marks 203rd National Day

The embassy of Brazil in Pretoria hosted a reception on 5 September to mark Brazil’s National Day. Ambassador Benedicto Forces Gafilo welcomed guests, including South African government officials, entrepreneurs, diplomatic corps members, representatives of the Brazilian community and local artists.

The occasion commemorated Brazil’s declaration of independence from Portugal on 7 September 1822. Known as Sete de Setembro, this year’s celebrations marked 203 years of freedom.

Beyond the festivities, the event also highlighted the strong relationship between Brazil and South Africa. The two countries share ties as partners in the Brics forum, and continue to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, education and cultural exchange. Both nations have emphasised their commitment to building closer South-South relations and advancing shared development goals.

Guests joined in celebrating not only Brazil’s history of independence but also the growing bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

Malaysia’s Hari Merdeka

Malaysia’s acting high commissioner, Yap Wei Sin, hosted guests in celebration of the country’s 68th National Day (Hari Merdeka) on 31 August and the 62nd Malaysia Day on 16 September.

Hari Merdeka, which means “independent” or “free” in Malay, marks Malaysia’s independence in 1957. Malaysia Day commemorates the 1963 formation of the federation, when Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore joined to form Malaysia.

This year’s celebrations were held under the theme “Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni.” “Madani” reflects the country’s vision for a holistic model of national development, balancing economic growth, spiritual well-being, integrity, and unity. “Rakyat Disantuni” emphasises the government’s commitment to putting the welfare of its people at the centre of national policy.

The event also highlighted the historic ties between Malaysia and South Africa. Diplomatic relations were established in 1993, but connections stretch back centuries, beginning with the arrival of Malay slaves at the Cape in the 17th century. Their descendants are today an important part of South African society.

Speaking on behalf of the South African government, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli congratulated Malaysia: “Our formal relations were established on 3 November 1993. Since then, our partnership — built on mutual respect and trust — has flourished, with growing trade, investment and cultural exchanges.”

Guests joined Yap in a toast to the health and prosperity of President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans and friendship between Malaysia and South Africa.