Malaysia marks National Day

Malaysia’s Acting High Commissioner, Mr Yap Wei Sin, hosted guests in celebration of the country’s 68th National Day (Hari Merdeka) on 31 August and the 62nd Malaysia Day on 16 September.

Hari Merdeka, which means “independent” or “free” in Malay, marks Malaysia’s independence in 1957. Malaysia Day commemorates the 1963 formation of the federation, when Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore came together to form Malaysia.

This year’s celebrations were held under the theme “Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni.” “Madani” reflects the country’s vision for a holistic model of national development, balancing economic growth, spiritual well-being, integrity, and unity. “Rakyat Disantuni” emphasises the government’s commitment to putting the welfare of its people at the centre of national policy.

The event also highlighted the historic ties between Malaysia and South Africa. Formal diplomatic relations were established in 1993, but connections stretch back centuries, beginning with the arrival of Malays at the Cape in the 17th century. Their descendants, the Cape Malays, are today an important part of South African society.

Speaking on behalf of the South African government, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli congratulated Malaysia, noting: “Our formal relations were established on 3 November 1993. Since then, our partnership — built on mutual respect and trust — has flourished, with growing trade, investment and cultural exchanges.”

Guests joined Mr Yap in a toast “to the continued good health and prosperity of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa, and to the enduring bonds of friendship between Malaysia and South Africa.”