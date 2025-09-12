Spouses association explores Türkiye’s cuisine

Members of the International Diplomatic Spouses Association (IDSA) gathered at the Turkish Residence in Pretoria for a cultural morning dedicated to the flavours and traditions of Türkiye.

Chef Yunus guided participants through the preparation of classic dishes such as simit, lentil soup, menemen, shish kebab and künefe — a sweet cheese pastry widely enjoyed across Türkiye. Guests were able to watch, taste and learn first-hand about the ingredients and techniques that define Turkish cooking.

Mr Murat Yıldırımgeç, spouse of the Ambassador of Türkiye, Mrs Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgeç, welcomed attendees, who included Mrs Winnie Lamola, spouse of South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola.

The event was part of IDSA’s ongoing programme to showcase the diverse cultures represented in Pretoria’s diplomatic community. Through food, art and cultural exchanges, the association creates opportunities for connection and learning among diplomatic families and their South African hosts.

In true Turkish fashion, the morning ended with warm hospitality, leaving guests with both smiles and a richer appreciation of Türkiye’s culinary heritage.