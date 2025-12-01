The first Lady Emine Erdoğan visits international Maarif School Johannesburg

When First Lady Emine Erdoğan arrived in Johannesburg for the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit, her schedule extended beyond official meetings. She used part of her time in the city to connect with young people, choosing to visit the International Maarif School Johannesburg, one of the Turkish Maarif Foundation’s key education hubs on the continent.

Her arrival at the campus set a warm tone for the afternoon. Abdullah Cevizci, the Foundation’s South Africa Country Representative, welcomed her alongside teachers and school leaders. Two young learners stepped forward with flowers, a small gesture that carried genuine excitement from the school community.

The visit offered the First Lady a window into the students’ world. She moved through an exhibition themed “Recycling and Environment,” stopping at each project as learners explained their work. Their displays reflected a mix of curiosity, environmental awareness and the kind of resourcefulness that often defines schooling in Africa.

She later joined the school community for a programme prepared by the students, featuring percussion, choir pieces and poetry. The energy shifted when the dance segment began. Mrs. Erdoğan’s applause and engagement showed how much she appreciated the confidence and creativity the students brought to the stage.

After the visit, she shared her reflections on her official X account. She wrote that meeting the students filled her with joy and that their warmth and spirit reminded her of Africa’s depth and cultural vibrancy. She highlighted the role of Maarif Schools as Türkiye’s growing link to global education and spoke of her hope that these institutions continue to build stronger connections across African communities. Her final message to the learners was simple: may their future be marked by knowledge, confidence and success.