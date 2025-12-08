Embassy of the Dominican Republic marks international day for the elimination of violence against women with special concert

Thomas Pooley: Professor of Music at the University of South Africa, Ambassador Erika Alvarez Rodrigues, Marion Smith

The Embassy of the Dominican Republic in South Africa, led by Ambassador Erika Álvarez Rodríguez, commemorated the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with a musical tribute in partnership with the UNISA Music Foundation. Observed globally on 25 November, the day was established by the United Nations in 1999 to raise awareness and encourage decisive action to end violence against women and girls.



This annual observance carries deep historical resonance. It honours the Mirabal Sisters—Patria, Minerva and María Teresa—three Dominican activists whose brutal assassination in 1960 under the Trujillo dictatorship transformed them into enduring global icons of resistance. Their legacy continues to inspire movements for justice, equality and dignity, particularly in regions such as Africa, where women’s steadfast courage in confronting violence remains a powerful force for change.



Addressing attendees, Ambassador Álvarez Rodríguez underscored the continued urgency of combating gender-based violence, describing it as “one of the most persistent and devastating human rights violations worldwide.” She emphasised that remembrance must accompany concrete action, noting that the courage of women, whether in the Caribbean, Africa or beyond, forms the backbone of global progress toward safer, more equitable societies.

The musical programme, presented by the UNISA Music Foundation, offered a cultural dimension to the commemoration, using artistic expression to amplify messages of resilience and solidarity. The partnership between the embassy and the foundation reflects a broader understanding that cultural diplomacy can serve as an effective vehicle for addressing social challenges and fostering cross-continental dialogue on gender equality.



The event brought together diplomatic representatives, civil society organisations and advocates working to address gender-based violence in South Africa. The collaboration between Dominican and South African institutions underscores shared commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN’s observance: that violence against women constitutes a fundamental violation of human rights requiring sustained, coordinated response across nations and sectors.