Finland celebrates national day with vision for deepened South African partnership

DhoM: Ms. Mirka Wendt, Mr. Jerzy Kotwica, Ambassador Pekka Metso

The Embassy of Finland in Pretoria marked its National Day on 2 December 2025 with a gathering that underscored both celebration and diplomatic intent. Hosted by Ambassador H.E. Mr Pekka Metso at his official residence, the event brought together diplomats, government representatives and friends of Finland for an afternoon centred on shared values and prospects for strengthened bilateral cooperation.



The occasion provided context for understanding Finland’s distinctive global position. Consistently ranked the world’s happiest nation, Finland has built its international reputation on accessible, world-class education, robust social support systems, gender equality and a society characterised by high levels of trust in public institutions. The country’s connection to its natural landscapes remains central to Finnish identity, as does a cultural commitment to work-life balance that continues to influence citizen wellbeing.





In his keynote address, Ambassador Metso highlighted a significant development in Finland’s international engagement: the recent participation of a Finnish president in the G20 Summit. President Alexander Stubb attended the gathering in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November, marking the first time Finland has been represented at presidential level at the forum.

During two plenary interventions, President Stubb addressed priorities aligned with Finland’s foreign policy positioning. His first speech emphasised the imperative of protecting and strengthening the multilateral system, advocating for rules-based cooperation and institutional reform to ensure global governance structures remain equitable, inclusive and effective in a changing geopolitical landscape.



The president’s second intervention focused on Finland’s recognised leadership in artificial intelligence development and the country’s approach to responsible critical mineral extraction. Both sectors carry strategic weight in the global transition to clean energy systems. President Stubb also conducted bilateral discussions on the summit’s margins, including with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who extended the invitation for Finland’s participation.



Closing the afternoon’s proceedings, Ambassador Metso raised a toast to “steadfast cooperation with South Africa.” The gesture captured the underlying purpose of the celebration: acknowledgment of an enduring diplomatic relationship and commitment to exploring expanded collaboration between the two nations.