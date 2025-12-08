South Africa regains seat on IMO Council after five-year absence

Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Panama Ambassador in South Africa H.E. Rodrigo Guillermo Chiari, Mr Unathi Sonti - Executive Chairperson of MBC, Mr Kassim Mpaata SG of MOESNA, Mr Adrian Strydom - CEO of SAOGA (this was during Maritime Forward Africa Conference which was held in Cape Town, hosted by the Maritime Business Chamber)

The Maritime Business Chamber (MBC) congratulates the Republic of South Africa on the country’s election back to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium.

This important victory marks South Africa’s return to the IMO’s executive body after previously serving on the Council from 1997 to 2021. The country lost its seat in 2021 due to increased competition from other African nations seeking representation on the council. The recent elections have restored our country’s voice in shaping global maritime governance.

Leading the South African delegation in London, Deputy Minister of Transport Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the maritime industry and highlighted South Africa’s strategic role in global shipping lanes. The Deputy Minister emphasised that South Africa’s presence on the IMO Council is essential in representing both national and regional interests, particularly the Southern African Development Community (SADC), at a time of shifting geopolitics and the growing pressures on sea routes, safety, and environmental protection. The MBC also congratulates other African countries elected, including Liberia, Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt.

Furthermore, MBC welcomes the re-election of the Republic of Panama to the IMO Council and applauds the deepening Panama–South Africa partnership. Panama is a pivotal maritime nation, home to one of the world’s largest ship registries and a critical global trade corridor. The decision by Panama to establish its Embassy in South Africa in 2000 signalled a long-term commitment to meaningful South–South cooperation that must be nurtured and expanded for the benefit of both regions and the wider African continent.

MBC stands ready to work with the Department of Transport, the Embassy of Panama and wider industry partners to unlock training, seafarer deployment, logistics and investment opportunities that will benefit African coastal communities, promote sustainable businesses and increase employment opportunities.