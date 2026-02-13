Embassies mark milestones and traditions

Year of the Horse: The Chinese New Year celebration unfolded in the spirit of the season — rich with symbolism, optimism and shared joy.

A vibrant evening of tradition and shared values

Babahouse was transformed into a warm tapestry of culture, connection and celebration as the Singapore high commissioner, HE MR Zainal Arif Mantaha, together with Jennifer Cheng, hosted an elegant Chinese New Year gathering to welcome the Year of the Horse.

The evening unfolded in the spirit of the season — rich with symbolism, optimism and shared joy. Guests took part in the traditional Prosperity Toss (Lo Hei), lifting their chopsticks high as wishes for abundance, good health and success filled

the air.

Laughter and camaraderie echoed through the venue, underscoring the essence of Chinese New Year: renewal, unity and hope.

In his address, Mantaha reflected on Singapore’s guiding national philosophy, “We First”, a long-term vision championed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex and uncertain global environment, he emphasised the importance of collective strength, shared responsibility and community-centred progress.

The high commissioner outlined the core pillars of the We First ethos, highlighting how the values continue to shape Singapore’s social fabric:

• Shared responsibility — encouraging citizens to take collective action in addressing societal challenges.

• Giving as a lifestyle — nurturing a culture rooted in care, volunteerism and philanthropy.

• Strengthening social bonds — building an inclusive society founded on mutual respect and compassion.

• Collaborative governance — fostering partnerships that work with people, not merely for them.

The principles, he noted, resonate universally in a world where cooperation and empathy are increasingly vital.

Closing his remarks, Mantaha offered a reminder: “We go further when we go together.”

The evening stood as more than a festive occasion — it was a reflection of shared values, cultural heritage and the enduring power of unity.

Kuwait National Day 2026

Friendship: Kuwait ambassador Salem Rashed Al-Shebli and Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

Kuwait National Day, marked on 25 February 2026, commemorates the 65th anniversary of the State of Kuwait’s independence.

In recognition of the milestone, the Kuwaiti embassy in Pretoria hosted a reception on 5 February at the CT Hotel, bringing together members of the diplomatic corps, government representatives and partners to celebrate Kuwait’s national journey and its global friendships.

National Day honours a defining chapter in Kuwait’s history — 1950, when Sheikh Abdullah al-Salem al-Sabah ascended to the throne. His leadership laid the foundations of modern Kuwait, guiding the country towards constitutional governance, state institutions and a forward-looking national vision.

The celebrations are traditionally followed by Liberation Day on 26 February, a poignant reminder of Kuwait’s resilience, sovereignty and unity in the face of adversity.

The Pretoria celebration reflected both the pride of the Kuwaiti people and the strength of Kuwait’s international relationships, particularly with South Africa. Diplomatic relations between Kuwait and South Africa were established in 1994 and 1995 and have since grown into a warm and cooperative partnership. Collaboration has expanded across key sectors, including mining, agriculture, energy and infrastructure.

Economic ties between the two continue to deepen. Bilateral trade exceeded R2 billion in 2020 and cooperation was further institutionalised through the launch of the Joint Commission for Cooperation in 2021, facilitating structured engagement across multiple areas of mutual interest.

Kuwait, through its sovereign wealth fund, remains a significant investor in South Africa’s capital and financial markets, underscoring long-term confidence in the country’s economic potential. In 2025, renewed efforts were made to strengthen partnerships, particularly in energy and infrastructure development, aligning with both countries’ growth and sustainability priorities.

Celebrating women’s leadership and human rights on Saint Brigid’s Day

On Saint Brigid’s Day, a day associated with women, leadership and renewal in Irish tradition, the Irish embassy hosted an event honouring the contributions of women in the field of human rights. The event was hosted by HE Ambassador Austin Gormley.

The evening was marked by a screening of Mrs Robinson, the 2024 documentary directed by Aoife Kelleher, which chronicles the extraordinary life and legacy of Mary Robinson — Ireland’s first female president and former UN high commissioner for human rights.

Guests were taken on a compelling journey through Robinson’s trailblazing career, from her legal advocacy to her global leadership on human rights and climate justice. The film illustrates how Robinson helped transform Irish society, challenging norms and opening doors to greater equality and social justice. Her work on the international stage further cemented her reputation as a principled and courageous advocate, giving voice to the vulnerable and placing human dignity at the centre of global discourse.

Mrs Robinson serves as a timely reflection on the power of ethical leadership and the enduring impact of women who lead with vision.

Farewell lunch for Hungarian ambassador

Relations: The high commissioner of Cyprus hosted the luncheon.

The high commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus, HE Mr Antonis Mandritis, hosted a farewell lunch in honour of HE Mr Attila Horváth, ambassador of the Republic of Hungary, marking the conclusion of a distinguished diplomatic tenure in South Africa.

The gathering brought together members of the diplomatic corps and partners to reflect on Horváth’s contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and deepening cooperation between Hungary and South Africa. He is recognised for his commitment to dialogue, collaboration and cultural exchange.

Among his notable achievements was the introduction and promotion of teqball in South Africa, a dynamic sport that has since gained popularity and served as a platform for cultural diplomacy.

His efforts also focused on education and people-to-people engagement. The launch of the Alumni Hungary–South Africa Network stands as a lasting legacy, fostering enduring connections between alumni, institutions and future leaders of both countries.

Embassy of Peru celebrates World Breakfast Champ

Proud tradition: A cake celebrating the country’s win.

The Peruvian embassy in Pretoria hosted a festive reception to celebrate Peru’s recent victory as the World Breakfast Champion, a title earned by the country’s traditional dish, pan con chicharrón.

The ambassador of the Republic of Peru, HE José Javier Augusto Shaw, together with his spouse, Olga Zakharova, welcomed members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Peru and guests to their residence.

At the heart of the celebration was pan con chicharrón — a sandwich made with crispy fried pork belly, sweet potato slices and tangy red onion criolla sauce, served in a fresh bread roll. The dish is a staple of Peruvian mornings.

In September 2025, pan con chicharrón was crowned the world’s best breakfast in a global online competition organised by Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

The victory sparked celebrations across Peru.

Speaking at the residence, Shaw highlighted how food serves as a bridge between cultures, bringing people together and offering insight into a nation’s history and traditions.