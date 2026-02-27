Council of Arab Ambassadors hosts ANC leader

Historical ties: The meeting reaffirmed the bondsbetween the Council of Arab Ambassadors and South Africa. Photo: Supplied

The Council of Arab Ambassadors in South Africa hosted a high-level engagement with the ANC leadership, led by its secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, at the CT Hotel in Pretoria.

The meeting reaffirmed the bonds of solidarity between South Africa and the Arab world and underscored a shared commitment to justice, international law and human rights.

In her welcoming remarks, Her Excellency Hanan Jarrar, the ambassador of the State of Palestine and deputy dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors, highlighted the historical ties linking South Africa and Arab nations, expressing appreciation for the ANC’s long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people and other oppressed nations.

She also conveyed the collective gratitude of Arab ambassadors for South Africa’s principled stance on justice, international law and human rights, calling for strengthened cooperation between Arab missions and the ANC leadership.

His Excellency Ali Achoui, the ambassador of the Republic of Algeria, chaired the session and reaffirmed the importance of sustained dialogue between the two sides. He invited His Excellency, the head of the League of Arab States Mission in South Africa to address the gathering and welcome the ANC delegation.

Delivering the keynote address, ANC secretary general Mbalula situated the dialogue within a rapidly shifting global context marked by heightened geopolitical competition, protracted conflicts and what he described as unprecedented challenges to the post-1945 multilateral order anchored by the UN.

He referenced global uncertainty driven by US-China rivalry, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the war against the Palestinian people, as well as related instability across the Middle East and North Africa.

Mbalula noted that countries of the Global South had long entrusted collective security and development aspirations to multilateral institutions, while highlighting recent economic resilience in the Middle East and North Africa.

Citing International Monetary Fund projections, he pointed to growth of 3.7% in 2025 and 3.9% in 2026, supported by higher oil output, resilient domestic demand, structural reforms and rising investment in artificial intelligence.

He observed a regional shift towards greater self-reliance in security and development, alongside leadership in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, space diplomacy and infrastructure projects.

Mbalula called for a revival of the Bandung Spirit — championing peace, justice, self-determination, solidarity and cooperation — as a guiding lodestar for future generations. Reaffirming South Africa’s foreign policy foundations, he emphasised adherence to the rule of law, human rights, equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence. He invoked Nelson Mandela’s words, recalling the vision articulated at the 1994 inauguration for a nation — and a world — free from oppression, where freedom reigns and dignity is upheld.

The programme concluded with remarks and a question-and-answer session involving representatives of the council and the League Mission, reinforcing the importance of dialogue and partnership between South Africa and the Arab world.