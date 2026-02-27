Tunisia’s olive oil diplomacy a celebration

Heritage: High Commissioner of Botswana Dr Sanji Monageng, left and ambassador of Tunisia Karima Bardaoui. Photo: Marion Smith

Ambassador of Tunisia HE Karima Bardaoui, hosted an immersive showcase of Tunisia’s olive oil diplomacy at the Tunisian Embassy in Pretoria.

The initiative places one of the nation’s most treasured resources at the heart of international engagement. The event brought together members of the diplomatic community to experience a refined blend of heritage, sustainability and strategic soft power.

In 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia elevated olive oil to a strategic diplomatic instrument. The bold approach was underscored by Mohamed Ali Nafti, who proclaimed 22 December Tunisia Olive Oil Diplomacy Day. As he noted, Tunisia’s millions of olive trees are more than farmland — they are enduring symbols of sovereignty, resilience and economic self-reliance.

Tunisia is home to olive trees that are more than 2 000 years old, standing as living witnesses to the country’s relationship with the land.

Today, Tunisia stands proudly as the world’s fourth-largest olive oil producer and the largest outside the European Union, exporting more than 70% of its production. A global leader in organic olive oil, the sector supports more than a million jobs, empowers thousands of producers and sustains a network of international partners, demonstrating how agriculture can anchor economic growth and diplomatic outreach.