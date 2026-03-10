The Netherlands and South-Africa continue to deepen their partnership on all thingsdigital, cyber and tech

Netherlands Ambassador at Large for Cyber Affairs, H.E. Ernst Noorman pays a week long visit to South Africa to strengthen the partnerships with South Africa through engagements with government, private sector, academia and other key stakeholders in the field of digitilisation.

In a meeting at South Africa’s The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), Deputy Minister, H.E. Mondli Gungubele and Ambassador, H.E. Ernst Noorman signed the Joint Declaration of Intent to step up collaboration in cyberspace, digitalisation and emerging technologies. In the meeting the Deputy Minister and Ambassador discussed various topics in the field of digitalisation, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Skills

Development, Cybersecurity, and cooperation on international platforms.

Deputy Minister Gungubele said of the Joint Declaration: “Through this partnership and our shared commitment to digital transformation, we will accelerate innovation, strengthen collaboration, and unlock new opportunities for growth, while safeguarding our online spaces to ensure they remain secure, resilient, and inclusive for all.”

Ambassador Noorman echoed this sentiment: “This Joint Declaration of Intent serves as the next step in the already close collaboration between the Netherlands and South Africa on cyberspace, digitalization and emerging technologies. Capitalising on the opportunities in these fields and countering the challenges, cannot be done in unison and we are pleased that we are taking on these tasks together with South-Africa,”

The visit of Ambassador Noorman was all about putting words to action, opening the third iteration of the Southern African Netherlands Cyber School (SANCS). SANCS is a crossregional initiative and online Cyber Security School for postgraduate students and young to mid-career professionals throughout Southern Africa and the Netherlands. Happening this year from 2 March – 10 April 2026.

Together with the Netherlands Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Joanne Doornewaard, South African Ambassador to The Netherlands, H.E. Vusi Madonsela and the partners of Stellenbosch University and The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies, the third iteration of the SANCS was opened on 2 March 2026. Ambassador Madonsela said: “To be sure, I could not have foretold that as many as 10 000 students would enroll for this training opportunity today. No doubt, today, in this digital age, all repositories of personal information in both the public sector and the private sectors alike, have become areas of great vulnerability in society. Accordingly, the interest being exhibited is a true testament of the critical role that cyber security awareness occupies in our age.”

The central goal of this school is to give SANCS students the opportunity to grow professionally and academically in the sphere of cyber security through free expert lectures and online action learning. This year iteration larges attendance thus far with students mainly from South Africa.

Crown on the week was the Regional Cyber Policy Dialogue at the University of Pretoria. On 4 & 5 March, the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an in-person Regional Cyber Policy Dialogue in partnership with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa, the Observer Research Foundation America and Research ICT Africa.

Ambassador Doornewaard noted the importance of partnerships: “As we reflect on the themes of this dialogue, including emerging digital threats, cybercrime, the implementation of international norms, and digital transformation. There is one message that stands out clearly: none of these challenges can be addressed alone. In an increasingly interconnected world, cooperation is not optional but essential”

While Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo, from DIRCO, supported the same sentiment: “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its continued partnership and commitment to strengthening cooperation between our regions. This Dialogue stands as a testament to the enduring relationship, one grounded in shared values of multilateralism, respect for international law, sustainable development, and a secure, open, and inclusive digital future.”

Our Cyber Policy Dialogue encouraged open and forward-looking discussion and convened over 70 participants from across Southern Africa and other countries active in international cybersecurity. The participants included representatives of government, civil society, academia, private sector, and multilateral organizations to identify and advance practical solutions to pressing cybersecurity challenges.

The week’s engagements emphasised the strong and expanding partnership between the Netherlands and South Africa in the digital domain. By combining expertise across government, academia and industry, both countries are working together to promote innovation, build cyber resilience, and equip the next generation of digital professionals to navigate an increasingly complex technological landscape.

Issued by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa, Pretoria.