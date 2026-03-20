Brazil and SA strengthen ties

Shared perspectives: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s meetings have paved to way for their countries to explore new joint ventures. Photo: Supplied

‘There are no borders between Brazil and South Africa,” President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on 9 March 2026.

We were proud to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a few days ago, in the context of his state visit to Brazil. This was yet another milestone in the development of the strategic partnership our two countries established in 2010, on the occasion of President Lula’s state visit to South Africa.

The meetings, held during President Ramaphosa’s visit, confirmed and further strengthened the convergence between our countries in regard to the main topics of the international agenda, grounded in a shared Global South perspective and a commitment to multilateralism and dialogue at a time of increasing global geopolitical stress.

The visit also provided an invaluable opportunity for the convening of a landmark Business Forum that brought together CEOs from major Brazilian and South African companies. With the aim of further exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral trade and investment, the Business Forum allowed for exchanges in mining, aviation, tourism, science and technology and agriculture, among other areas. Agreements were signed in the areas of trade and tourism.

Africa has been a priority under President Lula’s government. In the case of South Africa, both presidents have been meeting several times each year on the margins of major multilateral gatherings, including the UN, G20, BRICS and IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum). The encounters, together with multiple meetings held by ministers and other high-level authorities, have paved the way for the exploration of new joint actions.

“There is no Brazil without Africa” is a motto to which we proudly adhere. Brazil takes particular pride in hosting the largest population of the African diaspora outside Africa and in being recognised as part of the African Union’s Sixth Region. In 2024 we hosted the Conference of the African Diaspora of the Americas in preparation for the Ninth Pan-African Congress.

Beyond the cooperation pursued by government and corporations, people-to-people contacts have been flourishing, as we have been witnessing a continuous increase in touristic, academic and cultural exchanges.

President Ramaphosa’s visit has given a new impetus to the diversification of our bilateral relations, from trade and tourism to arts and culture, thereby heralding a stronger partnership.

Benedicto Fonseca Filho is the ambassador of Brazi