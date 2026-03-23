[AFRICA-TICAD] Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with overseas offices across the

continent, works with African countries to pursue human security and quality growth.

In this video clip, titled Co-creative Innovative Solutions with Africa, Dr TANAKA

Akihiko, JICA President, outlines JICA’s approaches to addressing the multiple

development challenges facing Africa. Moreover, he proudly shares the solutions emerging

from collective efforts through both theory and practice.



Now, more than ever, Dr Tanaka believes that JICA’s involvement in Africa’s youth,

coupled with innovation through modern technology, is ideal for international cooperation.

Although policies are important, Dr Tanaka is particularly interested in gemba, the

site where the “real work” happens. It is rewarding to observe how Japanese experts and

volunteers engage with counterparts, and most importantly, beneficiaries.

Birthed from the People of Japan’s goodwill, the Government of Japan continues to

provide development assistance to African countries. Japan might be far from Africa, but

its solidarity is evident through technical cooperation, grant aid and loan assistance

delivered on the ground.

Japan recognises Africa’s vast potential to join other continents in addressing the

global development agenda. Therefore, Japan is making every effort to improve the lives

and livelihoods of communities and societies.

#Africa #TICAD #JICA