Stage is set for SA to make its mark at Expo 2027 in Belgrade

Influential gathering: The majestic Church of Sava in Belgrade, Serbia. More than 130 countries have confirmed participation and more than four million visitors are expected for Expo 2027 which runs from 15 May to 15 August in the city. Photos: Supplied

As anticipation builds for Expo 2027 in Belgrade, Serbia is emerging as a global focal point for innovation, culture and international collaboration.

Scheduled from 15 May to 15 August 2027 in Belgrade, the specialised exhibition will unfold under the theme “Play for Humanity — Sport and Music for All”, bringing together nations to explore the unifying power of creativity, sport and technological advancement.

With more than 130 countries confirming participation and more than four million visitors expected, Expo 2027 is poised to become one of the most influential international gatherings of the decade.

For Serbia, the event represents both a global showcase and a cornerstone of its national development strategy, “Leap into the Future — Serbia 2027”, which encompasses major investments in infrastructure, digitalisation and sustainable growth.

Within the global context, South Africa is evaluating its participation, recognising the expo as a strategic platform to strengthen international partnerships, promote investment and showcase its cultural and economic strengths.

A high-level South African delegation recently met Serbian counterparts as part of the evaluation process. The delegation included the director general of the department of sport, arts and culture, Mandisay Tshikwatamba, alongside the department of arts and culture’s director of international relations John Mogashoa and political counsellor at the South African embassy in Athens Jaimal Anand.

Their visit underscored South Africa’s consideration of participating in Expo 2027 and its intent to explore meaningful avenues for engagement.

A key figure who assisted in facilitating the engagements has been Honorary Consul of South Africa in Serbia, Professor Marko Bumbasirevic, whose efforts have helped connect the delegation with important cultural and institutional stakeholders in Serbia.

Among the highlights of the visit was a tour of the Museum of African Art — the first and only museum in South-East Europe dedicated entirely to African art and culture.

The visit opened discussions about a potential South African presence at the institution during Expo 2027.

Such an initiative would provide an authentic platform to showcase South Africa’s rich artistic heritage, while strengthening cultural diplomacy between thetwo nations.

It presents an opportunity to extend South Africa’s participation beyond a traditional national pavilion, embedding its cultural narrative within an established European institution dedicated to African expression.

South Africa’s potential involvement also reflects a broader regional dynamic, with its neighbours, Lesotho and Eswatini, having confirmed their participation in the expo. The regional representation highlights Southern Africa’s growing visibility on the global stage and opens the door for collaborative storytelling, shared cultural showcases and joint investment promotion initiatives.

Global showcase: The specialised exhibition will unfold under the theme “Play for Humanity — Sport and Music for All”, bringing together nations to explore the unifying power of creativity, sport and technological advancement.

The expo’s central themes — sport, music, innovation and creativity — align closely with South Africa’s national identity. Sport, in particular, has long served as a powerful unifying force in South African society, while music and the creative industries continue to play a vital role in cultural expression and economic development. The shared values position South Africa as a natural contributor to the expo’s overarching narrative.

Serbia is leveraging Expo 2027 as a catalyst for transformation. The exhibition site in Surĉin, spanning 25 hectares, will feature national pavilions, an Expo Village, thematic parks and advanced infrastructure designed to support both the event and long-term urban development.

Significant investments are also being made in transport, energy and digital infrastructure, reinforcing Serbia’s ambition to position itself as a regional leader in innovation.

One of the standout initiatives is the integration of cutting-edge technology into the expo programme, including the hosting of Gitex AI Serbia in 2027.

The event will bring global leaders in artificial intelligence and digital transformation to Belgrade, further enhancing its relevance in an increasingly technology-driven world.

For South Africa, participation in Expo 2027 offers multiple strategic benefits. It provides a platform to promote trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism and the digital economy.

It also allows South Africa to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Serbia and the broader European region, while reinforcing its role as a leading voice within the Global South. Equally important is the opportunity to showcase South Africa’s cultural diversity. From traditional art forms to contemporary design and music, the country’s creative industries have the potential to captivate global audiences.

A presence at Expo 2027 would enable South Africa to tell its story in a dynamic and engaging way.

Visitors to Belgrade will also have the chance to explore the city’s rich cultural landscape. Iconic landmarks such as Republic Square, the vibrant Knez Mihailova Street and the majestic Church of Saint Sava offer a glimpse into Serbia’s history and heritage, while the modern Belgrade Waterfront showcases its contemporary urban evolution.

The official mascots for are Rastko and Milica,. These characters are designed as “superheroes of play” to symbolize growth, innovation, warmth, and harmony, reflecting Serbia’s culture and the theme of connecting the world. Photo: Supplied

As preparations accelerate, Expo 2027 Belgrade is shaping up to be more than a global exhibition — it is a platform for connection, collaboration and shared progress.

With regional neighbours on board and promising avenues of engagement taking shape, the stage is set for South Africa to make a meaningful contribution to this global event.

Whether through innovation, culture or collaboration, its presence at Expo 2027 has the potential to resonate far beyond the exhibition grounds — strengthening ties, opening new opportunities and celebrating the shared human spirit at the heart of Play for Humanity.