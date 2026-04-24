67 Blankets marks a  brand-new chapter

Collective action: Participants were invited to bring wool, knitting needles and crochet hooks, joining fellow volunteers in creating blankets that will be distributed to vulnerable South Africans. Photo: Marion Smith

On World Creativity and Innovation Day, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day did what it has done so powerfully for more than a decade: it brought people together through a shared act of care.

Across South Africa on 18 April, the movement marked the occasion with public gatherings that celebrated knitting, crocheting and the deeper values that have come to define 67 Blankets: community, generosity, dignity and human connection.

From Johannesburg to Cape Town, Durban, White River and Gqeberha, supporters gathered in colourful displays of solidarity, turning handmade blankets into symbols of warmth in every sense of the word.

In Johannesburg, the focal point of the celebrations was a Family Day Out hosted at Steyn City.

The event attracted 635 visitors and participants, drawing families, volunteers and supporters into a lively community space shaped by blanket displays, creative activity and a spirit of open-hearted participation.

International flavour: Japan’s ambassador Fumio Shimizu and movement founder Carolyn Steyn. Photo: Marion Smith

Among the guests was Japan’s ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency Fumio Shimizu, a presence that reflected the growing international interest in a movement that has become one of South Africa’s most recognisable expressions of civic compassion.

Participants were invited to bring along wool, knitting needles and crochet hooks, joining fellow volunteers in creating blankets that will be distributed to vulnerable South Africans. But as with so much of what 67 Blankets does, the day was about more than the making itself. It was about belonging. It was about creating a space where first-time contributors stood alongside long-time ambassadors and where families and communities could take part in a simple but meaningful act of service.

This year’s celebrations also marked an important moment in the organisation’s story. Annie Robinson Grealy is stepping into a key operational leadership role, while founder Carolyn Steyn remains involved at executive level, continuing to guide the movement’s vision and growth.

Steyn described the transition as a natural next step in the organisation’s evolution.

“67 Blankets has always been about community and shared purpose. Annie’s passion, organisational skills and deep commitment to the movement make her the perfect person to help guide our operations as we continue to expand our impact across South Africa,” she said.

For Robinson Grealy, the task ahead is both practical and personal.

“This movement has touched thousands of lives and continues to grow because of the unwavering generosity of ordinary South Africans. My focus is to support and strengthen the incredible network of ambassadors and volunteers,” she said.

That next phase appears set to place greater emphasis on youth participation and international collaboration. The organisation is looking to involve more schools, inviting younger South Africans to engage in acts of service while learning creative skills that connect hand, heart and community.

It is also deepening its engagement with the diplomatic community by inviting embassies to take part through blankets that reflect their national identities. The initiative offers an imaginative form of cultural exchange while reinforcing a universal language of compassion.

Photo: Marion Smith

Since its founding in 2013, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has grown from an idea into a national movement. Thousands of volunteers have contributed their time, skill and care to produce blankets for hospitals, shelters, schools and communities in need. In the process, the organisation has created a visible, enduring symbol of solidarity — one that links South Africans across geography, age and background through a common purpose.

In a country often marked by division and hardship, 67 Blankets offers a quieter but no less powerful reminder of what collective action can look like.

As the organisation enters this new chapter, its central message remains intact: when creativity and compassion come together, they do more than offer comfort. They help stitch communities closer together.