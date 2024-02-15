Seal off polluted dams to protect public health, says water expert

Highly polluted reservoirs in Gauteng and the North West, including Hartbeespoort Dam, should be fenced off because of the health risks they pose to people and animals from blooms of toxic cyanobacteria. Photo: Getty Images
About 80% of the country’s dams are so enriched with nutrients they could produce toxic algal blooms
Tags: Bill Harding
, Blue-Green Algae
, article
, cyanobacteria
, Department Of Water And Sanitation
, Eutrophication
, Hartbeespoort Dam
, hazardous
, Roodeplaat Dam
, the-green-guardian
, Water Pollution
, Wisane Mavasa