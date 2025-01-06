Disaster teams mobilise as KZN braces for severe weather

The department of cooperative governance says it is planning for localised flooding and infrastructure damage. File photo

KwaZulu-Natal’s disaster management teams have been placed on high alert by Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi ahead of a severe weather system forecasted by the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

The warning predicts disruptive rainfall from Monday, 6 January, to Wednesday, 8 January and has raised concerns about potential flooding and damage across swathes of the province.

The inclement weather comes just a day after KZN experienced temperatures of up to 40 degrees celsius in the north, and 36 degrees celsius in eThekwini, for several days.

The SAWS warning anticipates heavy rainfall that could cause low-water bridges to overflow, localised flooding, and significant disruption to major travel routes as holidaymakers return home.

Buthelezi said that other potential impacts include flooding of settlements, roads, and bridges; damage to property and infrastructure, including mud-based houses; poor driving conditions and major traffic disruptions due to road and bridge closures.

Affected areas include the Big Five Hlabisa Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa Hluhluwe, Ethekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umzumbe, and uPhongolo.

Buthelezi said that the provincial disaster management centre convened an emergency Joint Operations Committee (JOC) meeting on Sunday morning to coordinate the response.

Key stakeholders, including SANRAL, the South African Police Service (SAPS), municipal disaster practitioners, and representatives from departments such as Social Development, Transport, Agriculture, and Economic Development, confirmed their readiness to address weather-related incidents.

Disaster management teams have been deployed across all districts to monitor high-risk areas. The province’s response plan prioritises the safety of residents, infrastructure protection, and traffic management during this critical period.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and follow basic safety measures: