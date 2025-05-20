Limpopo mining-affected communities call for community-led, socially-owned renewable energy model

A new case study proposes that, as part of the country’s energy transition, mining-affected communities, like those in Sekhukhune, set up solar farms through cooperatives to generate electricity for their own use.

The mining region of Sekhukhune in Limpopo is a “land of contradictions” — rich in chrome, platinum and other valuable minerals but most people there remain trapped in poverty.

This is the argument of Ferron Pedro, a senior campaigner at civil society organisation 350Africa.org, who said mining companies have extracted vast wealth from the mineral-rich region but “have not given enough back”.

“The mining houses in that area are investing in renewable energy to ensure the security of their own operations and the security of their electricity supply. But what about the communities that have borne the brunt of mining for decades?” she asked.

Pedro was speaking at a recent webinar where the Sekhukhune Combined Mining-Affected Communities — a grassroots movement representing communities in Burgersfort — together with 350Africa.org, consultancy firm Ahinasa and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, launched a new case study.

According to the civil society organisations, the report is “both a call to action and a blueprint for change”, challenging extractive energy models and “foregrounding the role of social ownership in ensuring a just, inclusive and equitable energy future”.

It proposes that, as part of the country’s energy transition, mining-affected communities, like those in Sekhukhune, set up solar farms through cooperatives to generate electricity for their own use.

Any surplus energy could be sold to the mines or the national grid, with the profits ploughed directly into community-led initiatives such as schools, healthcare facilities and small businesses.

“Too often, decisions are made about our future without our input,” said Katlego Malesa, the spokesperson for the Sekhukhune Combined Mining-Affected Communities. “This report is proof that we have the knowledge, the vision and the will to lead our own transition. What we need now is investment, policy support and real accountability.”

The groups noted that, for decades, mining-affected communities in regions like Burgersfort, within the mineral-rich Bushveld Complex, have suffered the ill-effects of the country’s mining and mineral energy economy.

They have faced land dispossession, environmental degradation, pollution and widespread socio-economic exclusion, “often without seeing any meaningful benefit from the wealth extracted around them”.

Burgersfort hosts an estimated 41 chrome and platinum mines, including some that have been placed in “care and maintenance” for a lengthy period “with devastating consequences for the local economy”, the report said.

Despite provisions in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act obligating mining companies to contribute to local development through social and labour plans, compliance has been minimal, according to the groups.

“Community members continue to endure human rights violations and have limited access to basic services, job opportunities or infrastructure.”

Pedro concurred. “Their [mining companies’] social and labour plans were supposed to uplift communities but too often these are filled with empty promises and not significant enough investment in the community for real economic development.

“Now that the mines are investing in renewable energy for their own operations and communities are still relying on expensive unreliable electricity — if they have access at all — what are we going to do about it? This isn’t just unfair, but unsustainable.”

Pedro emphasised that the country’s energy transition can’t merely be for the benefit of corporations. “If mines can spend millions in renewables for themselves, why can’t they invest in community-owned energy and community infrastructure projects that can secure and result in sustainable economic development for the whole community?”

The civil society groups noted that, with the closure of coal mines now underway and global demand rising for transition minerals, mining-affected communities face yet another wave of uncertainty and possible exclusion.

“Without intentional, community-led planning, the risk of an unjust transition will simply perpetuate the exploitation and neglect of mining-affected communities — this time under the banner of ‘going green’,” they said.

The case study, they said, presents a viable alternative — a community-led, socially-owned renewable energy model that “restores agency to communities by enabling them to shape and benefit directly from their local energy systems”.

It explores the viability of solar mini-farms and other decentralised energy solutions as catalysts for economic regeneration, energy access, skills development and long-term community resilience.

The report also outlines the role of Eskom and other public institutions in enabling and supporting this shift, aligning with the broader vision of a “green new Eskom” that is accountable, decentralised and committed to public benefit.

The report’s key recommendations include public financing and enabling legislation to support socially owned renewable energy projects in mining-affected communities.

There must be mandatory investments by mining companies into community-led transition projects, as part of their social development obligations under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act as well as strengthened regulatory frameworks and transparent mechanisms to support procedural and distributive justice.

Other recommendations are for capacity-building, training and feasibility studies to ensure local ownership and long-term sustainability as well as the recognition of community-defined energy solutions within national just transition frameworks and climate policy.

The findings affirm what communities have long stated — a just transition must be just, said Robert Krause, researcher and acting head of programme: environmental justice at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies.

“It must include redistribution of power and resources and repair the historical harms caused by a mining economy rooted in colonialism and apartheid. It must centre those who have been excluded, dispossessed and harmed and give them a meaningful say in shaping South Africa’s energy future,” he said.

Socially-owned renewable energy has entered into mainstream public discussions, the report said. “However, similar to the concept of just transition, its meaning and implementation model is still highly contested … The specific implications for mining-affected communities have yet to be thoroughly investigated.”

These communities face unique challenges and opportunities in the context of a just transition and socially-owned renewable energy.

“Notably, mining companies have begun investing in renewable energy both to power their operations and to diversify their revenue.

“At the same time, they are legally obligated to support community economic development, particularly in light of widespread coalmine closures and the growing demand for transition minerals used in renewable energy technologies. Early experiences suggest that this new wave of mining is following the same extractive patterns as before.”

The report concluded that socially-owned renewable energy is not only a technically and economically viable alternative but a necessary counter-narrative to the dominant private sector-led model.

“It offers a compelling case for public sector leadership, under a democratised and adequately resourced Eskom, and calls for coherent policy, legal and financial frameworks that support community- and worker-led renewable energy projects.”

Through the Sekhukhune Combined Mining-Affected Communities’ efforts, the report demonstrates how grassroots mobilisation, strategic alliances and evidence-based advocacy can “coalesce into a campaign with transformative potential”.

“It highlights the untapped opportunity to mobilise community savings mechanisms like stokvels, the underutilised obligations of mining companies to support local development and the power of education and organising in forging a shared vision,” it said.

“The success of this initiative — and others like it — will depend on deepening community participation, securing the necessary financial and technical support and embedding this work within broader struggles for climate justice, energy democracy and economic resilience.”

The Sekhukhune case study offered a replicable and adaptable participatory model for other mining-affected communities across South Africa “to take forward their own visions of social ownership in the energy transition”.