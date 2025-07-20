Plant poachers get slapped with jail sentences of 15 years each

The men were sentenced for poaching 303 rate specied found in the Northern and Western Cape. Photo: WWF

The Calvinia regional court has sentenced four people to 15 years imprisonment each for poaching 303 specimens of the critically endangered Clivia mirabilis in the Namakwa region.

The plants, commonly known as the miracle bush lily or Oorlogskloof bush lily, are estimated to carry a black-market value of R6 million to R30 million.

The rare species is endemic to parts of the Northern and Western Cape and is highly sought after in the illicit global plant trade.

The four individuals — Mark Daddy (43), Raphael Mhashu (25), Simbarashe Charanelura (33) and Elton Ngwanati (34) — were arrested on 20 April last year after being found in possession of the endangered specimens.

They were convicted on charges relating to the illegal harvesting of protected plant species and breaches of South Africa’s immigration legislation. Sentencing took place on 3 July.

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said the conviction reflects a broader trend of organised criminal syndicates expanding their focus beyond succulents to exploit a wider range of the country’s rare flora.

This is driven by high international demand, particularly in Asian markets. “These crimes threaten biodiversity, disrupt ecosystems, and push already vulnerable species closer to extinction,” it said.

The conviction is a critical milestone in the country’s fight against environmental crime, said Environment Minister Dion George. “It sends a clear message: those who profit from exploiting our natural heritage will face serious consequences.

“The department will continue to strengthen enforcement, build international partnerships, and work closely with police and prosecutors to stop the illegal trade in wildlife and plants.”

George commended the South African Police Service, the National Prosecuting Authority and all other officials involved, including investigating officer Constable Danver Matthys and prosecutor Darryl Bromkamp, for their dedication in securing this outcome.