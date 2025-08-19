Hawks bust rhino trafficking syndicate linked to 964 horns

The Hawks has cracked a transnational wildlife trafficking syndicate at the centre of one of South Africa’s biggest rhino horns fraud schemes. Photo: Supplied

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) has cracked a transnational wildlife trafficking syndicate at the centre of one of South Africa’s biggest rhino horns fraud schemes, following a seven-year investigation.

Six suspects — five men aged 49 to 84 and a 60-year-old woman — handed themselves over to the Hawks’ wildlife trafficking section in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on Tuesday. They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud, theft, contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act and possible racketeering and money laundering.

The investigation began in 2017 and uncovered a sophisticated scheme in which the suspects allegedly defrauded the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment to secure permits under false pretences, Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo said.

The permits were used to purchase and sell rhino horn domestically — while illegally funnelling them into Southeast Asian markets.

“The identified fraudulent permits scheme accounts for an estimated 964 rhino horns with an estimated value of millions of rands,” said Singo.

Under South African law, domestic trade in rhino horn is legal with valid permits, but international commercial trade is banned under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Singo said investigators uncovered how the department had been “defrauded by a well-designed scheme” that allowed the syndicate to participate in international illegal markets.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Dion George hailed the arrests as a turning point in the fight against international wildlife crime.

“This complex investigation, which was also supported by the Green Scorpions and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], is a powerful demonstration of South Africa’s resolve to protect its natural heritage,” he said.

“The illegal trade in rhino horn not only destroys biodiversity but also undermines the rule of law. Let there be no doubt: South Africa will bring the full force of its laws against those who plunder our wildlife. This arrest proves that syndicates cannot escape justice, no matter how complex their schemes.”

The minister said the Hawks’ breakthrough was evidence of real progress in dismantling international networks responsible for driving rhino poaching.

“We will not rest until we have broken the back of the syndicates operating in our country,” George added.