Call for Nominations Open: 2025 Greening the Future Awards

The Mail & Guardian is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2025 Greening the Future Awards, which recognise outstanding contributions to protecting the environment and advancing climate action.

Since 1998, the awards have celebrated “Our Green Heroes” — individuals, organisations and communities tackling urgent issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. These are the stories of innovation, resilience and action that show what is possible when communities come together for the planet.

This year’s awards take place against the backdrop of COP30 in Brazil and the G20 Summit in South Africa, events that highlight the urgent need to accelerate climate action as millions face the realities of droughts, floods, fires and extreme heat.

Nominations close on Monday, 27 October 2025.

Click here to nominate “Our Green Heroes”

Click here to nominate oura green champion.





