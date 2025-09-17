Global cities call for $800bn in climate finance at first African Urban20 summit

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosi Hlabisa and Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero at the U20 Summit. (CityofJoburgZA/X)

Global city leaders met in Johannesburg and Tshwane for the first African Urban 20 summit (U20), urging G20 leaders to unlock $800 billion in climate finance and place cities at the forefront of addressing global crises such as climate change, inequality and housing.

The summit, convened by C40 Cities and the United Cities and Local Governments, brought together more than 30 city leaders and is one of the key platforms for influencing and informing the G20 summit of world leaders to be hosted by South Africa at the end of November.

It followed the U20 sherpa meeting in Tshwane in June, where nearly 30 cities from G20 countries collectively discussed their joint priorities for the policy recommendations to the G20.

The outcome was a U20 communiqué, endorsed by 39 cities including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane, Accra, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Paris, London, New York and Sydney. The document sets out a vision for “enhanced multilevel cooperation and renewed global collaboration” with cities at the centre of decision-making.

The communiqué underscores how cities are indispensable partners to national governments. With more than 55% of the world’s population living in urban areas, cities are where innovation, economic activity and social life converge.

“Without cities, national strategies remain abstract. With them, they gain purpose and impact,” the document notes.

Yet cities face severe financial constraints, particularly in Africa, where urban populations are projected to grow by 950 million by 2050. Fiscal pressures make it difficult for cities to plan, respond to emergencies and meet the needs of rapidly growing populations.

The U20 calls for formal processes to integrate cities into global climate and development planning, including national climate strategies and just transition plans.

To achieve this, the communiqué proposes scaling up urban climate action to at least $800 billion a year by 2030. This investment would support climate mitigation and adaptation projects, with a focus on inclusive approaches.

The key measures include ensuring direct access to multilateral climate funds for cities; increasing fiscal autonomy and credit-worthiness of local governments; prioritising historically underfunded and vulnerable communities; and developing a city-inclusive just transition finance plan to align investments with environmental and social goals.

The communiqué highlights local economic development as a cornerstone of sustainable cities. It calls for reforms to national financial systems to empower municipalities, including progressive taxation and fair user fees aligned with local priorities.

Cities are encouraged to foster circular economies and green jobs, particularly by supporting youth and women-led businesses and informal workers, creating partnerships with the private sector to close labour market gaps, building sustainable food systems and improving access to nutritious food, as well as expanding social safety nets and labour protections.

Housing is framed as both a social protection measure and a foundation of urban resilience. The communiqué urges the expansion of affordable, safe and energy-efficient housing, giving cities greater legal authority over land and housing policies and mobilising multilateral and bilateral support to increase housing supply.

Affordable housing is linked to broader efforts to combat inequality, homelessness, and instability in rapidly urbanising societies.

The U20 calls for comprehensive strategies to address migration, displacement and urban inclusion. Migrants and displaced people should have full access to services and rights, while cities work to promote integration and fight discrimination.

On urban mobility, the communiqué emphasises transitioning to zero-emission public transport, improving connectivity for underserved communities, tackling air pollution and spatial inequality, as well as expanding green public spaces for health, inclusion and well-being.

Recognising the growing influence of technology, the U20 urges the development of human-centred AI governance. Cities need safeguards to protect local government data, ensure equitable access to innovation and to combat digital violence, cybercrime and disinformation, especially during elections and on issues such as climate change and public health.



G20 Sherpa and Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Fiki Hlabisa said the U20 outcomes are not an external imposition; they are a “reflection of our own local priorities, refined and reinforced on the global stage”.

Hlabisa received the communiqué from Dada Morero, Johannesburg’s mayor and the U20 co-chair.

“The message of the U20 2025 communique is clear: cities want to be co-authors and South Africa will lead the advocacy of the communique to the G20 and among the heads of state,” Hlabisa said.

Morero said the U20 communiqué is a statement that cities are not waiting for permission; “We are partners, innovators and essential actors in shaping a sustainable, inclusive and resilient future.”

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said the communiqué presented to the G20 is a blueprint for action. It demands “the three pillars essential for cities like ours to succeed: genuine multilevel governance, strengthened multilateral cooperation and most critically, the financial empowerment to deliver on climate action, affordable housing and quality public services”.