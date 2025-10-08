New study exposes massive undercount of methane leaks from South Africa’s coal mines

South Africa, the world’s seventh-largest coal producer, faces a climate challenge that has largely flown under the radar: methane emissions from coal mines. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

South Africa, the world’s seventh-largest coal producer, faces a climate challenge that has largely flown under the radar: methane emissions from coal mines.

Methane, a greenhouse gas more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, is a significant driver of global warming.

Yet coal mine methane (CMM) remains an overlooked issue in South Africa, which relies heavily on coal for electricity and primary energy supply, according to new research by the Minerals to Metals Initiative at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Swaniti Global, an international policy and governance organisation.

Their report provides the most comprehensive assessment to date of coal mine methane in South Africa, outlining emissions levels, mitigation opportunities, and policy pathways.

Mitigating CMM could potentially help South Africa cut its own emissions while creating new opportunities in coal-dependent regions. But “information on the scale of emissions is uncertain, and as such the extent of opportunity is still unclear”, it said.

The report found that methane emissions from South Africa’s coal mines may be far higher than officially reported — possibly seven to 14 times greater. With the right technologies and policies, up to 90% of these emissions could be captured or eliminated at low cost, delivering climate and economic benefits.

“This is not only about plugging a data gap,” said Jennifer Broadhurst, deputy director of the Minerals to Metals Initiative. “It’s about seizing an opportunity to create economic value, strengthen local communities, and show leadership in tackling one of the world’s most pressing climate challenges.”

Why methane matters

In 2024, the global average temperature exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time — a critical threshold for avoiding dangerous climate impacts. This underscores the urgency of cutting greenhouse gases across every sector, the report said.

Methane is responsible for about 30% of global warming since the Industrial Revolution. Coal mining is the fourth-largest human source of methane, yet in South Africa, it remains largely absent from national climate priorities.

Official data is sparse. South Africa’s latest greenhouse gas inventory reported only 0.06 million tonnes of methane from coal mines in 2022. But independent estimates from the International Energy Agency, the Global Methane Initiative, and satellite analyses suggest emissions could be between 0.6 million and 1.2 million tonnes a year — up to seven to 14 times higher than national estimates.

These disparities stem from outdated emission factors, a lack of mine-level measurement, and limited incorporation of advanced monitoring technologies. Satellites such as TROPOMI and Carbon Mapper have detected methane plumes over active Mpumalanga mines, though cloud cover and resolution limit their precision.

Emissions from abandoned coal mines — known as abandoned mine methane (AMM) — remain unaccounted for in all current monitoring and reporting systems, “despite growing evidence of its long-term contribution to greenhouse gas emissions”.

Improving data accuracy will require mine-specific measurements, on-site monitoring, and the integration of satellite and ground data, the report said.

No coherent strategy

The research revealed that South Africa lacks a coherent national strategy for methane measurement and mitigation in the coal sector.

Methane emissions are “nominally covered” under the national greenhouse gas emission reporting regulations, but this information is not public and omits major sources such as emissions from abandoned mines, spontaneous combustion, and post-mining coal handling.

Responsibility for methane is split across several departments — minerals, environment, and energy — with no clear lead agency.

Methane is not yet included in South Africa’s carbon tax or in the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP). The absence of policy clarity and institutional mandate limits the scope and scale of mitigation efforts.

The main players and potential “champions” in the methane mitigation space are major coal producers Seriti, Exxaro, Thungela, Glencore, Sasol, and African Rainbow Minerals, which together produce over 70% of South Africa’s coal. They are required to report emissions, but few disclose methane-specific data or indicate interest in mitigation projects.

The Presidential Climate Commission, Coaltech, and the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency could play coordinating roles, while researchers, communities, and labour unions can help align methane mitigation with the Just Energy Transition.

Fast, cheap cuts

Reducing methane from coal mining offers one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. Proven options include pre-drainage of coal seams, flaring, generating power from captured gas, and oxidising ventilation air.

Targeting a few high-emitting mines could yield major benefits: improved safety, cleaner air, lower explosion risks, and productive use of the gas.

The mitigation of CMM aligns closely with Just Energy Transition objectives, the report said, noting: “It can sustain economic activity in coal-dependent regions, create skilled jobs in environmental monitoring and engineering, and provide transitional livelihoods for workers in the declining coal sector.

Revenue streams from carbon credits, power sales, or avoided carbon tax liabilities could improve the commercial viability of these interventions.

Technically, not all mines emit methane at concentrations suitable for capture, and emissions can be intermittent or diffuse. CMM projects also require high upfront capital investment and long-term revenue certainty.

South Africa’s only recorded methane mitigation project — Anglo American’s New Denmark Colliery flaring venture between 2010 and 2012 — failed when the carbon market crashed and methane levels proved too low.

Financial models relying on carbon credits or power sales “remain fragile” without policy guarantees or price support, the report said.

The authors recommend integrating methane mitigation into national climate plans, strengthening monitoring, mobilising finance for early-stage projects, and including AMM in mine-closure frameworks.

The problem of abandoned mines

Abandoned and inactive mines are excluded from official methane estimates. Yet without proactive measures, closed coal mines continue to emit significant amounts of methane.

“This means that merely phasing down coal power will not fully address the coal mine methane issue, highlighting the need for AMM to be carefully addressed in climate governance,” the report said.

In the eMalahleni coalfields, for instance, weak and collapsing coal mine pillars can allow air to enter abandoned mines and reignite spontaneous combustion, contributing significant amounts of greenhouse gas emissions.

Conditions vary widely — from open waste heaps to rehabilitated dumps — making measurement difficult.

The authors noted that many abandoned mines pose challenges for methane extraction because of legal liabilities. “So, should the responsibility for managing these risks lie with mining companies during closure and rehabilitation? If not, it would become a financial and environmental liability for the government, underlining the need for clear accountability in mine closure and rehabilitation regulations.”

The rehabilitation of closed mines is slow, with legal and social challenges including illegal artisanal mining, mismanaged rehabilitated land, and environmental risks like fires and pollution, the report said.

“Methane, and particularly coal mine methane, has not been extensively considered in South Africa’s policy pathways, with the focus having been on carbon dioxide,” said Brett Cohen, director of Enuity Consulting and an honorary professor at UCT.

“The increasing global focus on non-CO₂ emissions is providing an impetus for broadening the mitigation agenda. Developing a sound understanding of the scale of the challenge and opportunity is a critical departure point.”

Jobs, transition potential

The report said coal-reliant regions such as Mpumalanga face major risks from climate change — from extreme weather and reduced water to declining agricultural productivity.

“While CMM and AMM may contribute only a small percentage to overall greenhouse gas emissions in coal mining, addressing these emissions remains essential for ensuring a just energy transition,” it said.

Methane reductions also improve health. Methane contributes to ground-level ozone, which exacerbates respiratory illnesses such as asthma and bronchitis. Capturing methane reduces air pollution and makes communities near mines safer.

Methane drainage projects can also enhance mine productivity and generate energy, reducing reliance on other fossil fuels.

“This aligns with the JET’s goal of promoting decentralised and diversely owned energy systems, as captured methane can be integrated into local grids or used directly by industries,” the report said.

As mines close, methane mitigation projects could help cushion job losses. “By investing in methane mitigation projects, both CMM and AMM, the coal sector could maintain a number of jobs during the transition to a lower-carbon economy,” it said.

Proper rehabilitation of closed mines can create further employment in environmental restoration, methane management, and monitoring — supporting restorative justice for mining communities affected by decades of pollution.

Mpumalanga and other coal regions could use methane projects to sustain economic activity, provide skilled work, and attract climate finance. Revenues from carbon credits could be reinvested into training, renewable energy, and environmental management.

The authors urge policymakers to integrate methane mitigation into South Africa’s climate agenda, including the JET-IP. Recommendations include strengthening on-site and satellite monitoring, de-risking early-stage projects, including abandoned mine methane in closure frameworks, and embedding methane abatement into just-transition planning and finance.

“Coal mine methane mitigation is a win-win,” said Joey James, associate director at Swaniti Global. “It reduces greenhouse gases quickly, creates jobs in regions that need them most, and strengthens the foundation for a Just Energy Transition.”