Abandoned coal mines could power South Africa’s solar future

A bright new future is being touted for Mpumalanga’s degraded and scarred coal mining landscapes in the form of solar farms.

Researchers from the Global Energy Monitor (GEM), an NGO based in the United States, have identified 18 potential conversion sites, covering about 250km² of coal mines in Mpumalanga, that will be available for solar build-out.

These sites in the country’s largest coal-producing province, either on closed mines or those expected to close in this decade, are within 5km of the electricity grid.

They could produce nearly 13 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy — twice as much as South Africa’s current capacity — offering a way to accelerate the country’s clean energy goals while repurposing land scarred by the extraction of coal, said GEM.

Worldwide, coal mines that have been abandoned or will close by the end of this decade hold enough potential photovoltaic (PV) solar capacity to power a country the size of Germany for a year.

“We identified 18 South African coal mines for our report, noting that most of those in Mpumalanga were close to a grid connection, making them easier to get online as solar farms,” said Ryan Driskell Tate, an associate director at GEM.

But that’s just the “speartip of possibility”, he said, noting that the country has a far bigger potential for coal mine to solar repurposing.

“South Africa has about 400 old coal mines. Many of those are now considered derelict and ownerless’, and responsibility for rehabilitation falls to the state. The progress has been slow, averaging only a few sites per year, and mostly with non-coal mines.”

Given the number of abandoned mines, South Africa would have been featured more prominently in GEM’s report, “but there’s been a huge issue in the country with coal operators not getting ‘official’ closure certificates, enabling companies to walk away from clean-up”, he said. “We only looked at mines closed since 2020 or expected to close before 2030.”

On top of that, South Africa has 153 surface coal mines currently in operation — the seventh-most in the world.

“When those operations close, either because they’ve exhausted the life of the mine or for other retirement commitments, that opens the possibility for alternative uses,” Tate said.

Given the problem of hundreds of derelict mines and the world-class solar potential in South Africa, this is a “potential win-win”, he argued.

“These projects spare local communities land-use conflicts, and put people to work preparing the old sites and installing the solar. With the right incentives, solar developers could create jobs, clean up the mess at derelict mines, and provide the next generation of power.”

‘Buried sunshine’

Coal was once billed as the “buried sunshine” of a prehistoric past, the report noted. “But the world has now entered an age of solar energy — a time when harnessing the sun has become more accessible, affordable and environmentally sustainable than digging it up in fossil fuels.”

In 2024, the world installed a record-breaking 599GW of solar capacity while more than 2 000GW of utility-scale solar projects are being developed, according to GEM. But that requires widespread land use and developers often struggle to secure prime locations that aren’t already in use or off limits.

“What looks ideal on a solar map can prove impractical on the ground. However, vast tracts of scarred landscapes already sit idle in much of the world waiting for a second act — abandoned coal mines.”

The researchers found that the world’s largest coal producers — Australia, Indonesia, the US and India — hold some of the greatest potential for solar redevelopment on mine lands.

Still, 28 countries, including South Africa, with recently abandoned surface coal mines, are suitable for repurposing, representing potential solar capacity of 288GW.

Idled, degraded

Drawing on data in the Global Coal Mine Tracker, the report identified 312 surface coal mines worldwide that have been idled and degraded since 2020. These abandoned mines sprawl over 2 089km2, an area nearly the size of Luxembourg. With repurposing, these coal-to-solar projects could site 103GW of solar power capacity on derelict land.

The analysis further identified 3 731km2²of mine land that may be abandoned by operators before the end of 2030 because coal reserves have been depleted and the reported life of the mine.

If those operations close, they could site an additional 185GW of solar power capacity.

In total, an estimated 446 coal mines and 5 820km2 of abandoned mine lands could be suitable for solar repurposing. With development, those projects could harbour nearly 300GW of PV solar potential, equivalent to 15% of the globally installed solar capacity.

Some of these projects are already under way. According to the report, GEM’s new data on coal-to-solar projects showed that China has 90 operational coal mine-to-solar conversions, with a capacity of 14GW, and 46 more projects, with 9GW, in planning.

Coal-to-solar transition

The GEM report noted that the coal-to-solar transition offers a “rare chance” to repair the environmental hazards and eyesores of open pits.

It could generate an estimated 259 700 permanent jobs at coal-to-solar transition sites in manufacturing, wholesale trade and distribution, and professional services. During construction, these projects would create 317 500 temporary construction jobs, which together is more than the number of workers that the coal industry is expected to shed globally by 2035.

Although the number of permanent jobs is not nearly enough to offset mining job losses, particularly in China and India, they can “provide a lifeline to communities sorely in need of a just transition”, according to the report

It noted that constructing solar on upheaved lands isn’t only land reclamation but a chance to align land restoration, clean energy goals, and local job creation. Although recent closures are the likeliest candidates for new development, many other closed mines may still be in suitable condition.

Since 2010, the world has closed more than 6 000 coal mines.

“The earlier closures happened, the harder it is for developers to trace ownership tenures and infrastructural changes that could impede future repurposing, though it is still possible to scrutinise project viability on a site-by-site basis,” the report said.

Since 2020, the coal industry’s decline has closed more than 700 underground and surface operations. “With phaseouts in motion, government climate goals, and economic unviability, coal mine closures will keep mounting in the years ahead,” the report noted.

Presently, 3 800 coal mines produce 95% of the world’s coal. With national commitments to phase out coal in 33 countries, the industry will leave behind hundreds of abandoned mines — and eventually thousands “once mega producers China and India chip away at the industry”.

Although no agency publishes figures on the number of square kilometres “eaten by coal mining”, a team of academics at Vienna University used satellite imagery and machine learning to report that the world has more than 101 583km2 of mined-outt land and processing sites related to coal, copper and gold, including open cuts, tailing dams, waste rock, waste ponds and processing sites.

These sites include long-abandoned operations and sites ill-suited for repurposing.

“But coal contributed over half of all mineral fuels extracted in 2023, producing over eight billion tonnes.

“The open pit mines alone are only part of the problem: the coal mine industry also disturbs the vicinity around mines for processing, transportation, sludge storage, and power,” the report said.

Cleaning the mess

Reclamation and cleaning up the mess after mining is not a standard routine in much of the world.

“Without a profit motive to remediate, and weak government enforcement, many companies simply walk away — leaving behind unstable land and unmet obligations. As such, old mining sites have become prone to hazards and accidents,” the report said.

A common hurdle to building solar projects on former coal mines is identifying landowners. “When coal operations close, companies often unload properties to junior firms or file for bankruptcy. The change in ownership makes it difficult to track control of land titles over time,” the report noted.

The coal mines identified for repurposing from 2020 to 2030 offer a wide spectrum of solar opportunities. About a third of the 438 coal mine sites are suitable for community-scale solar projects, while most are capable of supporting larger, utility-scale solar developments.

In most cases, abandoned coal mines are near grid infrastructure such as transmission lines and substations. For recently closed mines, 96% are within 10km of the grid and 91% are within 10km of a grid connection such as a substation. For operating mines expected to close before the end of 2030, 87% are within 10km of the grid and 76% are within 10km of a grid connection.

“These mines are so close to the grid that renewable developers have even investigated the locations for large-scale battery storage. Some sites have also been explored for green hydrogen production. The proximity to the grid can make these coal-to-solar projects more cost-competitive,” the report said.

It noted that when coal mines are repurposed for solar, the results can range from small community arrays to large utility-scale projects. The size of the buildout influences the cost, complexity and political landscape.

Smaller projects of one to five megawatts (MW) “can be quick wins”, plugging into local distribution lines to power neighbourhoods, often with strong local support.

“They carry higher costs per megawatt and usually need creative financing such as bundling multiple sites into a single portfolio. But small projects have a considerably better chance of progressing in areas where big projects will never break ground.

The mid-sized solar projects (five to 50MW) mix ambition with feasibility — big enough to attract corporate buyers and competitive investment but still small enough to tap into existing grid infrastructure without major upgrades.

“Mega projects over 100MW often require transmission buildout, vast land preparation, and serious patience. But for coal communities looking to make an energy transition once and for all, these large utility-scale projects can radically transform communities into clean energy hubs,” the report said.

‘Avoid more Komatis’

Bringing a coal mine back from ruin is no easy task. “As with many derelict landscapes, clearing debris, scrap materials or remnants of past industrial activity is required before work can safely begin.

“With deep surface mines, slopes are often unstable and prone to erosion and collapse. Pits can fill with toxic runoff and coal ash, and other industrial wastes can leach into nearby waterways.”

Sinkholes

The researchers said abandoned mines have led to dangerous conditions, including sinkholes in Pennsylvania, the evacuation of towns in Shanxi, China, roof cave-ins at mines illegally operated after closure in India, and water and agricultural pollution in South Africa.

Reclamation helps make the land safer for solar industry workers and surrounding communities. These restoration processes can stabilise unsettled ground, mitigate hazardous zones, and restore healthier soil layers. Adding solar infrastructure on top reinforces that process, keeping the land in productive use while reducing the risk of erosion and runoff pollution.

“Instead of abandoned scars on the landscape, these sites become managed, monitored spaces, cutting down on environmental hazards and offering a safer footprint for the communities around them,” the report said.

These transitions are especially crucial as abandoned mines become more common with the rundown in the coal market and phaseout of coal.

Tate said that in Mpumalanga’s case, as coal mines close, locals need to be included in decisions or offered retraining and support to avoid the kinds of mistakes made at Komati power station and elsewhere.

“The environmental damage from mining, including polluted water and soil, also require clean-up alongside solar development. That’s important for the projects and the community.

“South Africa has national plans, of course, but communities in Mpumalanga — who’ve powered the country for generations — are still navigating this shift without some of the authority they need. Developers still lack clear incentives to build on degraded coal land, and the promised support for retraining and land rehabilitation has been slow to materialise,” Tate said.

With real investment in community-led planning and public accountability, projects could begin on viable sites. “While timelines vary, projects can get going in six to 18 months depending on the local circumstance,” he argued.

The GEM report articulated how the legacy of coal is “written into the land” — in open pits, buried seams, and abandoned sites that still shape local economies and environments.

“But that legacy does not have to define the future … Repurposing mine lands for solar development offers a rare chance to bring together land restoration, local job creation and clean energy deployment in a single strategy.”

The world’s largest coal-producing regions hold the greatest potential for solar development on disturbed lands, in those places where grid connections often already exist, where skilled labour forces stand ready, and where reclamation is urgently needed, according to the report.

“The transformation will require policy frameworks that prioritise renewable development on mine lands, investment strategies that recognise the value of linking reclamation with clean energy, and community engagement that puts local jobs and voices at the centre of the work.”