Parts of SA experience one of the wettest Octobers on record

The South African Weather Service says some parts of the country exceeded long-term monthly averages by as much as 500% to 1000%

October 2025 brought above-normal rainfall to several parts of South Africa, and for some locations, it ranked among the wettest Octobers in recent history.

Several measuring stations recorded rainfall totals far exceeding their long-term averages, with some reporting rainfall more than four times their typical monthly total, according to the South African Weather Service.

“While a large part of the country experienced below normal rainfall, within that area, there were still some stations that had their wettest October over the last 31 years,” it said.

Parts of the Northern Cape, North West, the Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga experienced rainfall that exceeded long-term monthly averages by at least 25% and in some cases, by as much as 500% to 1000%.

Data from selected stations that recorded the highest rainfall amounts in October — over 100mm — compared with the long-term average over the last 31 years (1995-2025) revealed that Thabazimbi in Limpopo recorded 101 millimetres of rain, nearly 385% of its average October total of 26.25mm.

The Vuvha Clinic ARS saw 103.4mm, a staggering 767% of its long-term average of 13.48mm, and Modjadji Water Plant recorded 106.2 mm, nearly 10 times its normal 10.91mm.

In the Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth’s Coega River Upper ARS recorded 116.6mm, 254% of its average of 45.87mm. In Mpumalanga, Barbeton Prison ARS recorded 120.8mm, compared with its normal 28.86mm, and Graskop AWS recorded 163.2mm, nearly double its average of 85.01mm.

The Free State, too, recorded significant rainfall. Excelsior ARS had 121.4mm (486% of its average of 24.99mm), and Bethlehem WO measured 125.4mm, or 182% of its long-term average of 68.91 mm. KwaZulu-Natal’s Cathedral Peak Hotel recorded 122.8 mm, 138% above the typical 88.77 mm.

Several stations also recorded their wettest October totals. In the Free State, Excelsior ARS measured 121.4mm, surpassing its previous record of 117 mm in 2021.

In Limpopo, Modjadji Water Plant had 106.2mm, beating its prior record of 91.4 mm in 2020.

In North West, Lichtenburg more than doubled its previous record of 114.6 mm from 2007, while Vryburg’s Mooilaagte ARS measured 72.6mm, surpassing its prior high of 53mm in 2021.

Vaalharts AWS in the Northern Cape received 65mm, up from the previous record of 60.6mm in 2021.

The weather service added that the above-normal rainfall was likely to have had notable impacts on agriculture, water management, human settlements, and disaster risk planning.

In contrast, the western and north-western parts of the country remained relatively dry, with totals mostly below 50 mm, consistent with their typical October climatology.

“Ultimately, the data illustrate that October 2025 was one of the wettest Octobers on record, with extreme rainfall events affecting multiple provinces, particularly over the summer rainfall region, and producing widespread departures from typical October rainfall patterns,” it said.

For the remainder of the summer season, forecasts suggest above-normal rainfall will continue across the central and eastern regions, with many areas also expected to experience below-normal daytime temperatures.