South African climate activist makes a desperate plea for urgent action, kneeling in a protest

Kumi Naidoo, a leading voice for climate justice advocating for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty and fair finance, has been calling for governments to act on the ‘moral failure’ of continued fossil fuel expansion (Photo supplied)

Lifelong South African activist Kumi Naidoo got down on his knees at the ongoing 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, pleading for urgency in addressing the climate change emergency.

In the presence of Brazil’s First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, and Culture Minister Margareth Menezes, in the city of Belém, Naidoo made an impassioned plea for world leaders to move from “betrayal to bravery” in ensuring a just transition to cleaner energy. He highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable communities.

Delegates in the audience began to stand and clap as he spoke, including the culture minister who has been leading the G20 countries and beyond in using arts and culture to address the climate emergency.

Brazil’s first lady has also been calling on governments to act on the “moral failure” of continued fossil fuel expansion, and engaging artists and activists to drive systemic change.

