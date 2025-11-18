Axing of former minister Dion George risks undermining SA’s climate leadership at COP30

Former environment minister Dion George. (Photo: Environmentza/X)

The sudden dismissal of former minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George, in the middle of COP30 global climate negotiations, could risk undermining South Africa’s climate leadership at a critical moment, says non-profit Green Connection.

The organisation has — together with several civil society organisations — written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing “serious concern” about the absence of formal ministerial representation at the talks underway in Belém, Brazil and ahead of this weekend’s G20 Summit.

Civil society organisations, including the Green Connection, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute, Project 90 by 2030, Just Share, groundWork/Friends of the Earth South Africa and Fossil Free South Africa, raised alarm about the country’s lack of ministerial presence at COP30 in the letter.

George’s replacement, Willie Aucamp — a fellow member of the Democratic Alliance who was the party’s national spokesperson — was sworn in on Monday as the new minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment alongside Amelia Abrahams, the new deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

“As you are aware, the Conference of the Parties (COP) is a vital global forum where critical negotiations are happening and decisions are being made regarding climate change policy in relation to mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and realising support for local action,” the groups said in the letter to Ramaphosa.

They argued that South Africa’s active participation has always been crucial — not only to advocate for African interests and for those least responsible for the crisis, but also to drive support for a just transition, renewable energy development and the country’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

“Our absence from such an essential meeting may undermine the country’s leadership role in climate action on the African continent and globally,” the signatories said.

“Moreover, it could risk limiting our ability to influence policy decisions that directly affect our economy, energy security, and climate resilience.”

With climate effects intensifying across communities, COP remains a critical platform for negotiating adaptation and mitigation finance and securing additional support for South Africa’s just energy transition, they said.

“While we take note of the recent changes at the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, it is difficult to understand how it is that, in the middle of the COP30, South Africa’s environmental minister is recalled,” the groups said.

“We are of the opinion that it gives the perception that the South African government is not serious about climate change or its leadership in the negotiations, despite this being a crisis that threatens the fundamental social and economic aspirations of all in South Africa.”

George’s removal, they warned, could send an unsettling signal at a time when climate leadership is a defining issue of the G20 agenda.

“Given the growing centrality of environmental policy to global economic and diplomatic agendas, the timing of this decision could weaken South Africa’s ability to project consistency or the seriousness of its climate commitments.

“We therefore respectfully urge your office and the department … to ensure that South Africa is formally represented at COP30 with a strong, empowered and informed delegation that can continue to advance our national and continental climate agenda.

“We believe it remains essential for the future for South Africa to take part in these strategic deliberations to enhance our global influence and position.”

Zolile Nqayi, the department’s acting chief director: communications, told the Mail & Guardian: “Negotiations at COP30 are continuing as mandated by Cabinet, with South Africa’s technical delegation actively participating to ensure the country’s positions and priorities are represented in all discussions.”

Nqayi said that while Ramaphosa is not attending COP30, “South Africa remains fully engaged in the negotiations through its official delegation”. Aucamp would not be attending COP30, but would be attending the G20 summit this weekend.

*This story has been updated to reflect comment from the Department of Environment