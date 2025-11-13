Dion George fired: Ramaphosa appoints Willie Aucamp as environment minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Dion George, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment. (Photo: Environmentza/X)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Dion George, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, replacing him with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) national spokesperson Willie Aucamp.

“In accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, I have appointed Mr Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment,” Ramaphosa said in a brief statement issued late on Wednesday.

“Consequently, I have removed Dr Dion George from the portfolio in accordance with section 91(2) of the Constitution.”

Ramaphosa also announced that he has appointed DA MP Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as the deputy minister of trade, industry and competition in accordance with section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Abrahams replaces the DA’s Andrew Whitfield, who Ramaphosa axed in June for breaking cabinet rules by travelling abroad without his permission. George declined to take up the deputy trade minister position after DA leader John Steenhuisen offered it to him, reportedly viewing it as a demotion.

In a statement Steenhuisen — who requested Ramaphosa to remove George in favour of Aucamp — addressed the speculation surrounding George’s departure.

“I wish to set the record straight in this regard, not least given the reportage that seeks to make out that his removal is due to external pressure and interests. The simple truth is that it is not,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the DA had entered Ramaphosa’s government of national unity (GNU) in June 2024 with a clear mission “to confront South Africa’s most urgent challenges and to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens”.

“Central to this commitment to putting people at the centre of our concerns is our ongoing fight for the implementation of bold economic reforms that will unlock growth, attract investment and create jobs,” he added.

The DA holds 12 positions within the national executive, Steenhuisen noted, adding: “It is therefore imperative that these roles are occupied by the most capable individuals our party has to offer — people who bring integrity, energy and excellence to government.

“Collegiality is crucial. Our progress requires steadfast teamwork within and outside government as we strive to deliver better governance and improvements to people’s lives. In this mission, it is also important for each and every public official to work to an agreed agenda.”

Steenhuisen said he had formally requested Ramaphosa to implement changes to the DA’s representatives in the national executive to “strengthen the DA’s contribution to the GNU and advance the urgent reform agenda our country and its people so desperately need”.

He said he looked forward to working with George in other important roles, without specifying them.