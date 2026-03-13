South Africa intercepts four Chinese fishing vessels violating EEZ rules

Four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels were intercepted in South Africa’s Exclusive Economic Zone

Four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels were intercepted in South Africa’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and territorial waters after entering without proper authorisation, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The vessels — Zhong Yang 231, Zhong Yang 232, Zhong Yang 233 and Zhong Yang 239 — were placed under guard at the Port of Cape Town anchorage by the South African Police Service (SAPS) tactical team and fishery control officers while compliance procedures were finalised with the vessels’ owner, Shenzhen Shuiwan Pelagic Fisheries Co Ltd.

Willie Aucamp, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, said the operation demonstrated South Africa’s commitment to protecting its marine resources. “South Africa will not tolerate the unlawful use of its maritime zones. Compliance with our laws is non-negotiable.”

The vessels had initially requested permission on 23 February 2026 to pass through the EEZ under “innocent passage”, indicating that they would exit by 3 March.

On 27 February, the South African Maritime Safety Authority rejected a subsequent request for off-port limits (OPL) authorisation because of missing documentation and justification.

The department said its investigations revealed that the vessels had entered territorial waters during the pending OPL request.

They were detected within 12 nautical miles of the KwaZulu-Natal coast and later tracked along the Eastern Cape coastline. Authorities noted that the vessels repeatedly switched their automatic identification system (AIS) on and off, violating regulations requiring foreign vessels to maintain AIS for navigational safety.

The masters of the vessels were charged under the Marine Living Resources Act and an administrative penalty of R400 000 was imposed. The fine was paid, after which the vessels were released. They have departed from the country’s waters.

The department said the action underscored South Africa’s commitment to “safeguarding its EEZ, protecting marine resources and strengthening international cooperation against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing”.

Andrew de Blocq, the Democratic Alliance spokesperson for forestry, fisheries and the environment, welcomed the interception and fining of the four Chinese vessels.

That the vessels had repeatedly switched their AIS signals off and back on while inside the EEZ was “highly suspicious”, he said, noting that continuous AIS broadcasting was required under South African law for safety, monitoring and maritime security.

The deliberate disabling of AIS “raises legitimate questions about what activities or movements the vessels may have been attempting to conceal”.

“For years, concerns have been raised that foreign fishing fleets may be operating illegally in South African waters by switching off AIS transponders while inside the EEZ. Although illegal fishing could not be proven in this instance, the behaviour observed in this case underscores the importance of vigilant maritime monitoring and enforcement.”

De Blocq said illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing remained one of the most serious threats to the sustainability of the country’s marine resources.

“It undermines fisheries management, threatens marine ecosystems and jeopardises the livelihoods of South Africans who depend on the ocean economy for jobs, food security and cultural heritage.”

The successful interception, he said, demonstrated the importance of strong enforcement and coordinated maritime monitoring. “South Africa must increase its investment in its maritime surveillance and compliance capacity to ensure that foreign fleets respect our laws and that our marine resources are protected for future generations.”