‘We’re still fighting for a better future’

For Makobong, climate change cannot be separated from broader social and economic pressures.

“Climate change, unemployment , inequality and poverty are closely linked in the lives of young South Africans. Climate change threatens livelihoods and food security, particularly in vulnerable communities, while poverty and inequality limit people’s ability to adapt.

“At the same time, high unemployment makes it harder for young people to access opportunities and build resilience, creating a cycle that deepens social and economic challenges.”

Her generation is fighting for economic opportunities, quality education and a sustainable future. “Many young people are also advocating for action on climate change, biodiversity conservation and reducing inequality to create a fairer and more secure future for all.”

Youth Day is also about carrying forward the lessons of 1976, says Rendani Tshitangano , a research assistant at SAIIA’s Africa Youth Portal, an initiative backed by the Mastercard Foundation, that empowers young African researchers and policy leaders.

“It’s also a charge to continue their legacy. We’re no longer facing an oppressive system but youth continue to face challenges and there are lessons that we can draw from the youth of 1976, which we can apply to our current context.

“If we are intentional about gathering and even planning and discussing these issues, and finding solutions together, that we might be taking a step forward to solving some of these issues.”

But like Makobong, she believes the promise of democracy remains incomplete.

“The vision that the youth of 1976 had for themselves was freedom and we have relatively achieved freedom, perhaps political freedom, not so much economic freedom.”

And despite increased opportunities for engagement, she is unconvinced that young people are being meaningfully heard.

“I don’t know if these conversations that we’re having with various stakeholders, whether it be policymakers, organisations and institutions that focus on climate issues and the other issues, have impact beyond the table.

“I don’t know if we’re seeing youth contributions, perspectives and opinions reach the policy level or influence decision-making at the national level … We’re invited to the room just to be there, but not really to be listened to.”

Klaasen echoes that frustration.

“Then it comes to why can’t young people make decisions for themselves? It’s because youth don’t have influence on the decisions that will be made in these spaces that will shape our future.

“We’re still given lip service and tokenistic engagement and where we do have a seat at the table, we’re reminded very quickly that it’s not a seat of power, but rather of observer status for the present that we are existing in and also for the future that we will inherit and that generations after us will suffer under.”

For Tshitangano, that disconnect defines much of the contemporary youth struggle.

“I feel like the ladder in terms of achieving the future that we envisioned for ourselves keeps getting higher and higher and challenging to reach. Or rather the ceiling keeps getting higher and higher. This era is presenting new challenges that we unfortunately face on a day-to-day basis. We’re also fighting for a better future.”

Nxumalo frames the legacy of 1976 for continuing to shape how she understands activism today. “Youth Day is a constant reminder of the bravery and courage the generation of 1976 had. It’s almost like fuel to keep going, to do it scared, boldly and to be firm in what I stand for.

“Growing up in Umlazi, I have seen the struggles firsthand – air pollution as a constant threat, substance abuse tearing families apart, the low quality of education, unemployment and access to opportunities for young people.”

Nxumalo says youth activism today means confronting multiple crises at once. “I am fighting the battle on so many fronts now: climate change, inequality, poverty, youth inclusion - it’s a lot. But currently, that’s what youth activism is all about – adapting to the crazy times we’re in.”

For many young activists, the climate crisis is inseparable from South Africa’s broader social and economic challenges.

“We have got a democracy now, progressive laws and opportunities that were not necessarily there before. But to be honest, many young people are still struggling to make ends meet, find jobs and to survive.

“We are stuck in this weird in-between space and rapid climate change is adding another layer of uncertainty. Although the struggle is different now, it’s still real. We have inherited a country with massive inequalities and it is up to us to drive dialogue, action and change.”

That complexity shapes how many young activists understand the climate crisis — not as a standalone environmental issue, but as one that intersects with many of the challenges already facing the country’s youth.

Klaasen similarly argues that climate change magnifies existing social and economic challenges.

“We are facing so many intersecting issues from unemployment, gender-based violence, inequality, the cost-of-living, poverty and more and this is all underpinned and worsened by the climate crisis and the global and government greed for fossil fuels and more false solutions.”

And yet, Nxumalo says, the influence of young people remains limited.

“In most cases, we are shouting into the void sometimes. We are not just fighting for a future; we are fighting for a present that is at least survivable. We need more than just a seat at the table and decision-makers are not listening enough.”

For Nxumalo, this has reshaped what activism looks like for her generation.

“Our generation is indeed facing a different kind of challenge with climate change – it is a complex, global issue that is often invisible, yet pervasive and felt.

“By connecting the dots between climate change, inequality and economic justice, we’re building a movement that’s greater than the sum of its parts.”

Klaasen believes that, like the youth of 1976, young South Africans today must organise around the challenges confronting them.

“Youth are not homogenous and are not one-size-fits-all. We look different, we feel different, we breathe differently, we live differently but one thing that is standard unfortunately is that we’re faced with a system that doesn’t favour us.