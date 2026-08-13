One elephant, 400km and 20 years of reconnecting a broken landscape

What is corridor conservation and why does it matter for climate change The core work of the Eden to Addo Corridor Initiative (E2A) is to link three of the region’s major protected areas - the Garden Route National Park, the Baviaanskloof World Heritage Site - and the Addo Elephant National Park, through a network of privately owned land drawn into biodiversity stewardship.

Strung together, these corridors span roughly 400km, cross seven mountain ranges and pass through five of South Africa’s seven biomes. If completed, the vision would join close to a million hectares of unbroken conservation landscape, one of the most ambitious connectivity projects on the continent.

This logic is not unique to South Africa. It reflects a global shift away from “fortress conservation”, of isolated, fenced-off reserves, toward connected landscapes that let species and ecological processes move freely.

The best known example is the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (US-Canada), whose founders describe corridors as basic climate infrastructure: they let species adapt and shift as the climate changes, rather than becoming trapped in place, the way Strangefoot ultimately has been.

A 2025 study in the journal, Biodiversity and Conservation, co-authored by researchers from Wageningen University, Germany’s Senckenberg Society, and E2A’s Rhian Berning and Brian Reeves, modelled how nine mammal species might move across this exact landscape, identifying 40 potential corridors.

As the study’s authors put it, connecting landscapes like this one is essential not only for protecting biodiversity, but for “enduring the impacts of climate change”.

As rainfall patterns shift and drought reshape what land can support, species free to follow the conditions they need stand a chance of persisting; species boxed into a single reserve do not.