Kruger is SANParks’s largest electricity user, accounting for about 70% of the entity’s emissions from purchased electricity. With more than 1.8 million visitors in 2025, its electricity demand is also growing.

Building renewable-energy generation inside the park would require significant capital and land — land that SANParks said was better reserved for conservation.

Instead, the partners are using South Africa’s evolving electricity market to wheel renewable energy through the national grid to Kruger. Ginsberg said the sponsorship would “greenify” more than a quarter of the park’s electricity use by wheeling renewable energy into the national grid on its behalf.

For Discovery Green, he said, the project was about more than building a renewable energy business. “If we didn’t start with a passion for the environment, for protecting nature and for conserving it, we wouldn’t have formed Discovery Green.”

Sasol’s role is central to the model. Dr Sarushen Pillay, Sasol’s executive vice-president for business building, strategy and technology, said Ampli uses Sasol’s Secunda complex as the “backstop offtaker” for its renewable energy portfolio.

“Ampli Energy is demonstrating how South Africa’s industrial base can be a catalyst for both energy security and the energy transition,” Pillay said. The arrangement was accelerating decarbonisation within Sasol while helping SANParks and other organisations do the same.

The partnership is in operation, with Discovery Green and Sasol having provided renewable energy equivalent to more than 25% of Kruger’s electricity consumption for the past few months.

Kruger consumes about 29 million kilowatt hours of electricity a year, according to Nepgen. That makes the park an important target for reducing SANParks’ carbon footprint.

Hapiloe Sello, the chief executive of SANParks, described the initiative as a pioneering experiment for SANParks, saying the organisation wanted to protect the environment as consciously as possible while making the most of partnerships with the private sector.

Such partnerships, she said, were important to helping SANParks fulfil its conservation mandate. “This is what a public-private partnership looks like in action.”

SANParks manages 21 national parks covering more than four million hectares of land but Kruger is by far its biggest electricity user, with about 40% of Kruger’s electricity consumed at Skukuza.

“This is a truly monumental moment for us,” Sello said, describing the agreement as a pilot that could potentially be scaled up within Kruger and eventually across other national parks.

SANParks is also under pressure to reduce its carbon emissions while managing the financial demands of running a vast conservation estate. The organisation generated about 80% of its operating budget through tourism, Sello said, with tourism income helping to fund its conservation mandate.

Sello said the savings would give SANParks greater flexibility to support its conservation mandate, including tackling rhino and succulent poaching and snaring, addressing challenges faced by communities and investing in infrastructure and climate resilience.

She said its ability to generate 80% of its operating budget through its business activities meant that becoming more efficient could further reduce its dependence on the fiscus while freeing up money for conservation and other priorities.

The transition to renewable energy was also driven by past experience with load-shedding, when SANParks spent millions of rand on diesel to keep Kruger operating. “During load-shedding it was insane and these were some of the things that were driving us more to say we need to transition, we need to go into renewables.” Sello said she hoped the initiative would eventually be expanded. “This is like a pilot. We’re hoping that if this works well, we start scaling up in Kruger itself and then scaling up across the other parks.”

The renewable energy agreement therefore forms part of a broader effort to modernise infrastructure and improve resilience.

“By securing renewable energy equivalent to more than 25% of the park’s annual electricity consumption, we are strengthening the park’s long-term sustainability, improving energy resilience and demonstrating how conservation institutions can contribute meaningfully to a lowercarbon future,” Sello added.