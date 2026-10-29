Johannesburg water outages put service delivery in election spotlight

An exhausting cycle Across Parktown West, residents describe an exhausting cycle of dry taps and makeshift solutions. As local government elections approach, they are wondering not only when their water will return but whether voting will make a difference.

The crisis is rooted in failures in the infrastructure supplying the suburb, rather than simply deepening pressure on the city’s water resources.

Parktown West depends on the fragile Commando system, where the leaking Hursthill 2 reservoir has been bypassed for repairs, weakening network pressure. Repairs scheduled for completion in April 2026 have been delayed by problems linked to contractor payments, pushing the expected completion into 2027.

Community-recorded data for 319 days between 12 December 2025 and 26 October 2026 shows Parktown West residents had reliable water at good pressure for just 29 days, or 9% of the period. Taps were dry on more than a third of those days.

Until recently, resident Cheryl Stevens had to lug about 20 five-litre bottles to Greenside to fill them from a resident’s borehole. “There’s nothing more debilitating than getting to your tap and there is no water,” she says.

Earlier this month, Stevens installed a 5 000 litre tank. “You can have a water tank, but if water doesn’t come in, you don't have water, full stop.”

She joined a local gym in December, mostly to use its showers. “Sometimes you don’t feel like a 7pm shower, but you dash down there so you can have a shower before bedtime. It’s awful.”

A system under strain Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says the Commando system is particularly vulnerable to disruptions because of ageing infrastructure, insufficient bulk infrastructure and capacity pressures linked to population growth, especially given its proximity to the city centre.

She describes the system as constrained, with supply ranging from fairly adequate to critically low, acknowledging that some areas are experiencing poor pressure or no water.

The entity is managing reservoir levels, implementing restrictions where necessary, strengthening pressure management and prioritising repairs to leaks and burst pipes. Shabalala also attributed additional pressure to rising temperatures and increased consumption.

Parktown West resident Clive Hardwick, 70, says he sometimes wakes up at 2am because that was the only time he can shower as that is when the water returns.

Another resident, Mary Metcalfe, says the water pressure is no longer sufficient for a hot shower at home. She saves water from washing dishes and showers to water plants, while the household’s swimming pool has become an emergency reserve for flushing toilets.

“The neighbourhood is incredibly kind when it comes to community,” Stevens says. Residents share borehole water and help one another where they can.

But solidarity cannot replace a reliable public service. Metcalfe worries about hygiene and blocked drains when there is insufficient water to flush toilets.

Residents of Parktown West, Melville, Brixton, Mayfair and Mayfair West are coordinating protests over prolonged outages and inadequate communication. After a protest in Brixton on Saturday, further action was planned in Melville on Wednesday and Parktown West on Friday. “Dry taps. Zero answers,” their notice reads.

Their demands include a published recovery plan, weekly updates on reservoir levels and maintenance, dependable tanker support, advance notice of planned shutdowns and action on the bulk infrastructure supplying Johannesburg.

“We’re not asking for favours. We’re asking for water, for honesty and for a plan,” their statement says.

In February, Parktown West residents mounted a protest after going without water for 24 days.

Resident Barry Metcalfe questions whether infrastructure has kept pace with development. “The people who are giving the okay for expansion, densification, new buildings, sometimes many storeys high, [are approving development] where the utilities were never planned to manage massive increases.

“The municipality wears blinkers, it seems. They have a policy of densification, so they put more people everywhere and then oops, the utilities can’t manage it because they were never designed for that.”