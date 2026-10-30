Standard Bank faces greenwashing complaint over EACOP financing

Fossil Free South Africa (FFSA) and the StopEACOP Coalition have lodged a greenwashing complaint against Standard Bank with the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), arguing that the bank’s public claims about its sustainability credentials and climate commitments are misleading in light of its financing of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The complaint was filed on Tuesday by FFSA, represented by Lawyers for Human Rights, with the StopEACOP Coalition joining the challenge.

It asks the ARB to scrutinise the bank’s 2025 Report to Society, its Climate-Related Financial Disclosures report and its commercial advertising for energy finance, infrastructure finance and sustainable finance services.

Standard Bank states in its 2025 Report to Society that it is one of the lenders to EACOP through Standard Bank South Africa and Stanbic Uganda.

The report states the bank undertook extensive due diligence over several years before committing to finance the project, including environmental and social impact studies, human rights due diligence, climate risk assessments and stakeholder engagement.

The bank notes that the project has also undergone several audits and environmental and social monitoring reviews, including health and safety inspections and third-party evaluations.

The complaint argues that Standard Bank’s repeated claims about its climate leadership, sustainable finance, renewable-energy investment, reduced exposure to fossil fuels and target of achieving net-zero financed emissions by 2050, together with the environmental imagery used in its advertising, create “a broad and unqualified impression” of its environmental performance.

It points to the bank’s description of itself as “a leading provider of sustainable finance solutions” and “a leading enabler of Africa’s just energy transition”. Its reports also state that it intends to substantially grow lending and investment in renewable energy and reduce its exposure to thermal coal and oil.

“These claims, however, are misleading and/or unqualified and/or untruthful in light of the fact that Standard Bank has provided operational funding to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project,” the complaint states.

EACOP is a 1 443km heated pipeline designed to transport crude oil from Lake Albert in western Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania for export.

The complaint cites estimates that the pipeline could emit up to 34 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year at peak production, with total emissions of 379 million tonnes over its 25-year lifespan. It argues that the carbon-intensive infrastructure risks locking Uganda and Tanzania into decades of oil extraction to recover the project’s capital costs.

The complaint also raises concerns about the pipeline’s route through the Lake Albert and Lake Victoria basins. It says the project affects 158 wetlands in Uganda alone, as well as 11 rivers and 44 protected ecological areas.

It argues that the bank’s environmental representations, including its use of clean-energy imagery and statements about its transition to net-zero financed emissions, are “factually inconsistent” with its involvement in financing EACOP.

The complaint describes the content and images in the bank’s advertising as “misleading, hyperbolic” and “an untruthful presentation” of its commitment to sustainability. It argues that the ARB Code requires environmental claims to be truthful, capable of substantiation and presented in a way that does not mislead consumers, including through omissions.

It also challenges Standard Bank’s assertion in its Report to Society that,after an independent environmental and social due diligence assessment, it is satisfied that EACOP continues to meet the requirements of the Equator Principles and the International Finance Corporation’s Performance Standards.

The complaint argues that the bank’s general assurances about environmental and social assessments, stakeholder engagement and risk controls do not adequately substantiate this position.

Standard Bank’s involvement in EACOP sets it apart from other major lenders, the complaint states, describing how four of South Africa’s largest banks — Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank and Investec — have confirmed they will not finance the pipeline, while more than 40 international banks and 30 insurers have refused to fund it.