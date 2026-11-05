Climate adaptation funding falling far short of what countries need

The picture is somewhat better for least developed countries and small island states. Tripling funding to these countries could cover between 49% and 84% of their estimated adaptation needs.

Funding to these particularly vulnerable countries increased in real terms between 2019 and 2024, but has fallen since its peak in 2022.

The report also questions the growing reliance on loans to fund climate adaptation. In 2024, loans accounted for 55% of adaptation finance to developing countries, compared with 44% provided as grants. About half of all lending was on less favourable, commercial terms.

This matters because many developing countries are already struggling with debt. The report said grants and loans offered on favourable terms are particularly important for the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

There are some signs of progress. The Glasgow Climate Pact commitment to double adaptation finance from 2019 levels to about $40 billion by 2025 could still be met. Multilateral development banks are also likely to have increased their funding significantly in 2025.

Financial support between developing countries is growing too, rising from $3.8 billion in 2019 to $9.6 billion in 2024. However, this funding does not count towards the commitments made by developed countries to support developing nations.

More money alone will not be enough, according to the report. Governments also need to improve the way they plan and deliver climate adaptation, with clearer responsibilities, better coordination between departments, public participation and stronger systems to track whether policies are working.

It also warns that even the best adaptation measures cannot prevent all the harm caused by climate change. Some losses become unavoidable when people, communities and ecosystems reach the limits of their ability to cope.

Between 2020 and 2025, low and middle income countries accounted for 99% of the 765 million people recorded as affected by floods and landslides.