A lioness’s extraordinary journey ends with a new generation in Kruger

Her movements brought her back south towards the Musina area, where her presence raised further concerns about human-wildlife conflict on the Zimbabwean side of the border.

She crossed the flooded Limpopo River again, this time making her way towards Maremani Game Reserve. However, she was on community-owned land outside the reserve where her presence raised concerns among surrounding communities about living close to such a large predator.

“We were aware of a few livestock losses but surprisingly not many livestock losses or incidents were reported during her time in Zimbabwe, as we have limited communication with the relevant authorities and communities on that side of the border,” said Derek van der Merwe, the manager of the EWT’s carnivore conservation unit. “Similarly, we cannot confirm whether there were any livestock losses during her time close to Maremani.”

After discussions between SANParks and Ledet, it was agreed that returning her to Kruger would offer the most suitable solution.

Van der Merwe said there were two main considerations: available space and the risk of her causing conflict or a risk to human lives in the communities close to Maremani.

“We needed to find a solution that offered her the best chance of establishing a stable territory while also minimising the potential for further human-wildlife conflict. Returning her to Kruger was considered the most suitable option.”

Through the collaboration of veterinarians, landowners, government authorities and field teams, the EWT successfully darted the lioness and returned her to Kruger.

The intervention appears to have paid off. The lioness has successfully settled in her new home, established a territory and the area is suitable for long-term breeding.

“The confirmation of her new litter is particularly encouraging. We have deliberately avoided approaching or disturbing her den site. At this stage, we are allowing her the space and privacy she needs to raise her cubs successfully.”

The fate of the young subadult male lion that was also fitted with a GPS collar and originally relocated with her has been less fortunate.

Van der Merwe said he had one well for several months and followed the lioness into the Sengwe Corridor in Zimbabwe. He had eventually returned to Kruger National Park before moving further north into Limpopo National Park in Mozambique.

“Sadly, shortly after entering Limpopo National Park, he was poached. His body parts were removed, and he was another victim of the targeted poaching that continues to threaten lion populations across this landscape.

“We unfortunately don’t know what happened to the two older cubs. They were not collared at the time and we subsequently lost track of their movements.

“It is a sobering reminder that, while we celebrate the survival of this lioness, not every animal has been as fortunate. Her story has a happy chapter, but it also reflects the very real threats facing lions across the Greater Kruger landscape,” he said.