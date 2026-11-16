Ice crystals create spectacular halo around the sun over Joburg and Pretoria

Hannelee Doubell, the spokesperson for the South African Weather Service, said the display was dependent on conditions in the upper atmosphere, including the presence of ice crystals in high-level clouds.

Doubell described how sunlight passing through the ice crystals is bent to form the circular display.

The 22-degree halo is the most commonly observed type of solar halo. Its name refers to the apparent angle between the sun and the ring, which forms at a radius of about 22 degrees.

The crystals responsible are found in high, wispy clouds known as cirrus or cirrostratus clouds, where temperatures are cold enough for ice to form, she said. As sunlight enters and exits the crystals, it is refracted, producing the distinctive ring. Sometimes faint rainbow-like colours can be seen along its edges.

Although striking, the phenomenon is not unusual, Doubell said, and is not a sign of an approaching invasion from outer space or a planet appearing behind the sun.

“It happens frequently. It is not something out of this world,” she said.

“When it’s not overcast, you will see it. It’s a very local phenomenon, there’s no omen about it … it’s actually just normal.”