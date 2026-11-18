The Green Scorpions are marking 20 years of environmental enforcement with a stark reminder of the scale of the task ahead: more than half the municipal landfill sites assessed in the past financial year were found to be non-compliant .

Of 159 landfill sites assessed by environmental inspectors, 83 were classified as non-compliant, 47 were partially compliant and just 29 were found to be compliant, according to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment’s National Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Report (NECER) for 2025/26.

The findings highlight the persistent challenges facing the Environmental Management Inspectorate, commonly known as the Green Scorpions, as it enters its third decade.

The first Environmental Management Inspectors (EMIs) were designated in 2006. The inspectorate has since grown into a national network of 3 471 designated inspectors across national, provincial and local government, working to enforce environmental laws covering biodiversity, pollution, waste and water.

According to a statement by the department, more than 20 000 criminal dockets have been registered and 18 429 arrests recorded over 13 years of reporting.

The latest report, launched at the 11th Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Lekgotla in Parys this week, records an increase in several enforcement measures during the year to 31 March 2026.

But while arrests and cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) rose, convictions secured through court proceedings remained virtually unchanged.

Arrests by environmental inspectors increased from 536 in 2024/25 to 616 in 2025/26, while criminal dockets registered rose from 648 to 682. Cases handed to the NPA for consideration of prosecution increased from 266 to 343.

However, convictions recorded through court proceedings edged down from 54 to 53.

The department’s statement also reports that admission-of-guilt fines issued more than doubled, from 491 to 1 026.

These are separate from convictions secured through court proceedings. The report records 596 admission-of-guilt fines paid during 2025/26, compared with 295 in the previous year, with the value increasing from R299 270 to R702 350.

The annual figures do not establish how many cases referred to prosecutors during the year ultimately resulted in convictions, as investigations and court proceedings can span more than one reporting period.

The department conducted 184 landfill inspections, with 159 sites assessed and scored. Of those assessed, 83 were non-compliant. The Free State recorded no compliant landfill sites among those assessed, while Gauteng had the highest proportion of compliant sites.

Enforcement action included 15 pre-compliance notices, seven compliance notices, seven directives issued under section 28 of the National Environmental Management Act and one warning letter to municipalities.

The report also records 75 criminal cases relating to landfill sites that remain registered nationally, 11 of which were concluded by plea and sentence through agreements.

The department said it would continue risk-based inspections of municipal landfill sites, prioritising those considered to pose the greatest environmental and compliance risks. It also planned to strengthen collaboration with municipalities and other government bodies to address persistent waste-management problems.

The report’s review of industrial compliance highlights facilities where inspections have identified repeated failures involving air emissions, waste management and water pollution.

At Polokwane Smelters in Limpopo, a follow-up inspection in February 2026 found continuing non-compliance, including sulphur dioxide emissions from a bypass or emergency stack exceeding licence limits and groundwater contamination associated with a slag dump and pollution-control dams.

At the Vissershok landfill in Cape Town, inspectors found recurring leachate and contaminated stormwater overflows, including discharges into the Diep River and neighbouring properties. The report also records groundwater contamination at several monitoring boreholes and delays in refurbishing a leachate treatment plant.

The report also highlights significant prosecutions arising from municipal pollution. Emalahleni Local Municipality was sentenced to a fine of R650 million , of which R150 million was suspended for five years, following a guilty plea relating to pollution and waste violations affecting the Olifants River system.

The fine is to be used for remedial and maintenance work on dysfunctional municipal wastewater treatment works.

Govan Mbeki Local Municipality received a R200 million fine , with R50 million suspended for five years, in a case involving sewage pollution affecting the Vaal River system.

In Dipaleseng , a municipality was fined R160 million, with R40 million suspended for five years, after sewage pollution affected a river on a farmer’s property.

The court also ordered R400 000 in compensation to the complainant, who had lost more than 70 cattle.

The inspectorate’s work also includes efforts to disrupt organised wildlife trafficking networks. The report records progress in implementing the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, including the monitoring of five joint investigations and a review of about 2 000 previously closed dockets, of which 63 were identified for further investigation.

The Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre provided analytical and forensic support, including the preparation of 173 statements for wildlife-trafficking cases. The report also records two money-laundering convictions linked to wildlife trafficking.

Among the significant sentences recorded during the year was an effective 28-year term of direct imprisonment imposed on a man convicted of the illegal killing of a rhino and other offences.

The inspectorate’s capacity remains another consideration. Although the total number of designated inspectors stood at 3 471 at the end of March 2026, the number from national and provincial authorities fell from 3 135 in the previous year to 3 045.

The number of municipal inspectors increased from 355 to 426. The number of Grade 5 inspectors, who serve mainly as field rangers in protected areas, stood at 1 999 in 2025/26.

“For 20 years, the Green Scorpions have helped turn environmental laws into practical enforcement. The latest NECER shows that criminal dockets, cases referred to the NPA and arrests all increased in 2025/26,” said the department’s director-general Nomfundo Tshabalala.

“Our task now is to build on that record, strengthen cooperation across government and ensure that environmental offences are investigated and prosecuted effectively.”

For the year ahead, the priorities for the Green Scorpions include intensified compliance monitoring at municipal landfill sites, industrial facilities and operational wind energy projects, with particular attention to environmental authorisation conditions relating to bird monitoring and mitigation. Joint enforcement operations targeting big cat breeding facilities will also continue.

The department also plans to strengthen its response to organised environmental crime through the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, improved intelligence sharing and digital forensic support.

The report says that South Africa will continue to advocate for stronger international criminal justice responses to crimes that affect the environment, recognising that wildlife trafficking, illegal mining, waste trafficking and other serious environmental offences increasingly involve organised criminal networks operating across national borders.

It will pursue international cooperation towards a possible Fourth Protocol under the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, dedicated to crimes that affect the environment. The proposed instrument could strengthen cooperation on cross-border investigations, extradition and asset recovery.