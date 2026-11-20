Three men accused of illegally possessing protected wildlife, including lion and tiger cubs, have been granted bail of R10 000 each by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Schalk Derckson, 24, his brother Johannes Michael Derckson, 25, both from East Lynne, and Delron Matthew Lechon Abrahams, 21, from Eersterust, face charges of contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba) and animal cruelty.

It is alleged that on 17 November, the men illegally possessed three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, two bat-eared foxes and three caracals, which they allegedly kept in unsafe plastic crates, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The arrests come after an investigation by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment’s Environmental Management Inspectors, known as the Green Scorpions, after an anonymous tip-off about suspected wildlife trafficking.

The department conducted an undercover operation with support from the South African Police Service, resulting in the seizure of the animals and the arrest of the three men.

The state did not oppose bail but requested that conditions be imposed, Mahanjana said. The court granted each accused bail, subject to surrendering their passports to the investigating officer and reporting to their nearest police station once a week.