Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Thought Leader
/ 6 April 2024

College closures and the pitfalls of privatisation

By
Damelin
Damelin is one of four colleges that has been deregistered by the department of education.
As austerity batters public universities, fly by night institutions leave students in the lurch

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,