A pivotal moment for South Africa: Energy crisis, climate action and inclusive governance

Storm waters cascade off the mountain above Kalk Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Cape Town, South Africa's tourism hub, and the surrounding Western Cape province have been battered by torrential rains, howling winds and bush fires that caused extensive damage to buildings, roads and other infrastructure. (Photo by Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

South Africa stands at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history.

The recent 2024 elections, which saw the ANC lose 17% of its voters – a clear indication that voters have lost trust in the ruling party – signals a new era for our democracy.

This shift comes after years of frustration and disillusionment, particularly following the devastating power cuts of 2023 that left our most vulnerable communities in the dark, both literally and figuratively.

Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his new cabinet, civil society urgently needs these public servants to address energy poverty, ocean conservation, and to prioritise inclusive decision-making and participatory democracy.

The reappointment or shuffling of ministers who underperformed in their portfolios, is one of the more disappointing outcomes of this announcement. Historically, this has not worked out well for South Africans, as service delivery remains compromised.

For instance, the same minister who failed to address our country’s energy issues and promote a just transition away from fossil fuels is still the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. Despite Section 6 of the National Energy Act of 2008 mandating the development and annual review of an Integrated Energy Plan – crucial for ensuring that our energy investments are sustainable and considerate of environmental, social, and economic factors – this legal framework has been neglected for the past eight years.

Eco-justice organisations, like The Green Connection, have been relentless in their fight for good governance and progressive policies that will move the country away from fossil investments and which will help ensure that South Africa meets its international climate commitments. Government must stop promoting gas as a ‘transitional’ fuel because of its significant methane emissions, which is 82 times more potent than carbon dioxide, posing a severe threat to vulnerable communities.

With the intensifying climate crisis, this seventh administration has a responsibility to proactively shift towards sustainable economic development by fostering inclusive engagement on the Integrated Energy Plan. Climate change continues to disproportionately affect disadvantaged communities, as evidenced by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed at least 45 lives and displaced many families.

Yet, there is no sense of urgency from the State (nor the private sector) to address these issues. Moreover, there are several flawed policies, like the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill, that continue to push for fossil fuel investments.

These types of policies, which are designed to accelerate the exploration and production of fossil fuel projects – clearly contradict the country’s efforts to steadily move toward a just transition.

The science is clear that climate change continues to pose a massive threat to all South Africans and especially marginalised communities. For many of us, climate change is not a distant future event, but an ongoing occurrence that continues to wreak havoc across the country.

We are a participatory democracy, and inclusive decision making is necessary for good governance, therefore, inclusive decision-making and participatory democracy are essential for the seventh administration to succeed. Marginalised communities and civil society have had to resort to legal action to challenge flawed decision-making processes, such as the granting of Shell’s exploration right by the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy without meaningful community consultation.

The only way we can take this Government of National Unity seriously, is if it prioritises transparency and accountability. This is the only way to honour and preserve Nelson Mandela’s legacy of fighting for our country’s democracy.

It is time for our leaders to listen to the voices of the people, especially those who have been marginalised. By promoting inclusive decision-making processes and participatory democracy, we can build a South Africa that is just, equitable, and sustainable for all its citizens.

As young activists, we urge our government to take bold and decisive action to address the pressing issues of energy poverty and environmental justice. Our future depends on it. The time for change is now, and it is up to us to hold our leaders accountable and ensure that they deliver on their promises. Let us work together to create a brighter, more inclusive future for South Africa.

Lisa Makaula is Advocacy Officer at The Green Connection.