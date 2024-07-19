South Africa’s potential as a leader in green steel production

According to the World Steel Association, every tonne of steel produced in 2020, on average, created almost two tonnes of CO2 emissions. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Steel is one of the most commonly manufactured materials in the world because it has such a wide variety of uses — from construction and vehicles to home goods and robotics. Steel production is also hugely carbon intensive, representing a significant proportion of global carbon emissions.

In the universal quest for net zero and carbon neutral, green steel production is critical. The entire value chain of many other “green” products, such as electric vehicles (EVs), hinges on the ability to ensure all components are carbon neutral. South Africa is well- positioned to be a world leader in this space, because we have the natural resources and the capability, but production needs to be ramped up and the government should lead the way in driving this change.

The carbon footprint of steel is huge, and emissions can vary depending on the method of production that is used, as well as the proportion of scrap steel versus virgin steel used in the production process. Blast furnaces, for example, produce significantly more emissions than, for example, an electric arc furnace, which also utilises far more scrap steel. Yet blast furnaces are by far the most common method of steel production around the world.

According to the World Steel Association, every tonne of steel produced in 2020, on average, created almost two tonnes of CO 2 emissions. In that year, 1,860 million tonnes of steel were produced, resulting in direct emissions from the steel sector of about 2.6 billion tonnes of CO 2 , which was between 7% and 9% of global CO 2 emissions.

The demand for steel has not abated, and is more than likely to increase in future, which means it is of the utmost importance that the carbon footprint of steel be reduced in line with net zero emissions targets. Prioritising the move toward the green steel manufacturing process will significantly reduce global carbon emissions.

Manufacturing green steel requires the use of electricity, generated using renewable sources rather than fossil fuels, which drastically reduces the greenhouse gas emissions in the process. It is also possible to then offset the emissions that are created, moving the steel manufacturing process toward net zero.

South Africa is one of the world’s top producers of iron ore, which is the base material of steel. We are also rich in renewable energy resources, including solar and wind power. These factors together mean that as a country we are uniquely positioned to become a leader in the green steel transition. While there have been some steps taken in the Saldanha region, we need to up the pace of change, especially if we are to ramp up production of electric vehicles. The entire greening value chain starts with green steel.

To do this, green steel production needs to be further encouraged through all of South Africa’s special economic zones. Partnerships with the government and the department of trade and industry are vital to drive this.

If South Africa can move toward hydrogen-based and electric arc furnace manufacturing, powered 100% by renewable energy, we will not only reduce emissions significantly, but grid energy will be freed up for other applications, and our reliance on imported steel will be reduced. This all forms part of the circular economy, which is vital for growth and greater inclusivity, in turn essential in the just energy transition.

Viren Sookhun is the managing director at Oxyon.