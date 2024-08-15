The complex issue of illegal electricity connections

City Power reports that only 11% of Alexandra’s residents pay for electricity. (Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

South Africa has not experienced load-shedding since 26 March 2024, a relief for many who feared a return to frequent power outages, especially after the elections.

There were widespread concerns that Eskom was burning more diesel to keep the lights on before the elections, creating a facade of stability. Despite these fears, load shedding has not resumed almost two months post-election.

However, the relief has been short-lived. On 9 July 2024, Eskom introduced load-reduction — a measure used in areas where the electricity supply is adequate but transformers face the risk of overload. This decision was in response to increased electricity use during winter, especially in densely populated and under-resourced areas across provinces like Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Northwest.

Eskom has justified this move as a “last resort” to manage the risk of transformer damage and mitigate theft and excessive electricity use. They have warned that a damaged transformer could leave an area without electricity for up to six months. While load reduction is intended to prevent long-term outages, it disproportionately affects townships, which are more likely to experience overload issues due to their high density and economic constraints.

In the dense and bustling township of Alexandra, Johannesburg, City Power is engaged in a high-stakes operation to cut off illegal electricity connections. The challenge is monumental, with these connections often reestablished almost as quickly as they are severed.

This ongoing battle highlights the struggle for resources and underscores a broader issue affecting many South African townships — the relationship between power access, economic hardship and infrastructure management.

City Power’s operation in Alexandra, marked by the removal of illegal electricity connections, is a stark response to the challenges of managing urban infrastructure in informal settlements.

According to officials, the township’s informal connections have significantly strained the local power grid, causing frequent outages and extensive damage to infrastructure.

“We have had to replace about five mini substations in the past two months, each costing around R700 000, due to the overloading caused by these illegal connections,” said Isaac Maya from City Power on SABC News. This has led to a seemingly endless cycle of disconnects and reconnections, with residents often resorting to reconnecting the cables as soon as they are removed.

Why do illegal connections proliferate in the first place? At the heart of this issue is a stark reality — many residents in Alexandra and similar townships live in extreme poverty. Access to electricity is not just a convenience; it’s a necessity for cooking, heating, and other basic needs. When legal electricity connections are unavailable or unaffordable, residents turn to illegal means to survive.

City Power reports that only 11% of Alexandra’s residents pay for electricity. This low revenue and the cost of replacing damaged infrastructure create a severe financial burden. How can City Power and similar utilities balance the need for revenue with the ethical responsibility to provide basic services? Can a more sustainable financial model be implemented through government subsidies or alternative billing structures?

Residents argue that, despite their willingness to pay, “City Power has not installed proper electricity infrastructure in our area, leaving us with no choice but to connect illegally,” a local resident stated on SABC News.

The ongoing resistance from residents, including stone-throwing and other confrontational tactics, highlights a deep mistrust and dissatisfaction with the authorities. The fierce resistance from residents raises questions about their agency and the legitimacy of their demands.

Why are residents facing daily hardships compelled to take such drastic measures to access basic services? Is there a lack of trust in formal service-delivery channels or do residents feel that the authorities systematically overlook their needs?

“We are not against paying for electricity but we want City Power to provide it properly. If they did, we’d pay,” another resident emphasised.

The state’s role in regulating and providing essential services is under scrutiny. Does City Power employ effective strategies or merely temporary fixes that exacerbate tension? How can the state balance enforcement with empathy, ensuring that its operations do not further alienate already marginalised communities?

Maya pointed out, “Every time we disconnect, we face resistance, and these connections are back up days later. We need a more sustainable solution.”

The debate over payment is crucial but needs to be viewed through the lens of socio-economic reality. Many township residents are working-class individuals who struggle to balance essential expenses. For some, the choice is between paying for electricity and affording a meal.

This economic pressure is exacerbated for multi-generational households where elderly family members survive on grants and young relatives might be unemployed.

Trevor Ngwane, director of the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Sociological Research and Practice, has criticised Eskom’s tactics, suggesting that load-reduction is a scapegoat, punishing already marginalised communities. His argument highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of how these measures affect low-income households.

The challenge of illegal electricity connections in Alexandra is not just a technical problem for City Power, it’s a multifaceted issue that requires a holistic approach. Collaboration between the government, utilities, community leaders and residents is essential.

By addressing the underlying causes of poverty and inequality; investing in sustainable infrastructure and fostering trust and cooperation, finding a lasting solution that benefits everyone is possible.

The ongoing disconnect-reconnect cycle in Alexandra should be a call to action for all stakeholders. It’s a vivid reminder that true progress requires more than just technical fixes, it demands a commitment to social justice, economic equity and community empowerment.

Only by addressing these deeper issues can we hope to create a future where every household in Alexandra has safe, reliable and legal access to electricity.

Author Profile

Nokuthula Pheza is a master’s candidate and Thabo Motshweni a PhD candidate in the Department of Sociology, University of Johannesburg.