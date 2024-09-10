US and China seek common ground to tackle the climate crisis

In a pivotal moment for global climate action, Liu Zhenmin, China’s envoy on climate change, and John Podesta, the senior adviser to the US president on international climate policy, held talks earlier this month to foster “practical cooperation” between the two global powers.

Podesta and Liu Zhenmin co-chaired the Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s. Their discussions centred on domestic climate policy initiatives and the broader multilateral efforts needed to combat climate change. A key point of contention was the US push to expand the contributor base for climate finance. While the US views this as a necessary step to secure broader support for global climate efforts, China has repeatedly expressed concern that such a move could “dilute” the financial obligations of wealthier countries. As both nations tackle these complexities, the importance of finding common ground cannot be overstated. The outcomes of these talks will not only influence the trajectory of US-China relations but will also play a crucial role in shaping the global response to the escalating climate crisis.

The talks were mainly focused on actionable steps in critical areas such as energy, the circular economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The three-day climate talks were a key step in efforts by China and the US to stabilise their relationship by addressing mutual concerns, a commitment made by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during their meeting in San Francisco last November. While in Beijing, Podesta also held discussions with Huang Runqiu, China’s minister of ecology and environment, and Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister.

After the meetings, amid the ongoing complexities in US-China relations, Podesta acknowledged that although “some differences” remain, particularly on climate finance, tangible progress has been made during the talks. Speaking to the media, Podesta said: “Notwithstanding some friction in our bilateral relationship, we can find places to collaborate for the good of our people and our climate.” He also said these discussions included “excellent” exchanges on the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where a focus will be on establishing a fund to support developing countries in their climate efforts. China is a signatory of the Paris Agreement.

As the world looks to Baku, the progress made in Beijing serves as a reminder of the essential role China and the US play in shaping global climate policy. As extreme weather events — heatwaves, droughts, floods and wildfires — become increasingly frequent and devastating, the urgency of their collaboration becomes undeniable. China and the US, as global economic leaders, bear a combined responsibility to lead this charge. Without their cooperation, any hope for effective global climate governance remains elusive. Failure to heed this call for cooperation will not only imperil the wellbeing of current and future generations. From the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement, and through numerous high-level summits and bilateral dialogues, the foundation for climate cooperation between China and the US has been laid.

But this collaboration has encountered its share of setbacks amid the complexities of international relations, politics and economics. Challenges persist on multiple fronts. Macro-level issues such as geopolitical tensions and economic disparities, as well as micro-level differences like approaches to new energy technologies and carbon reduction strategies, demand careful consideration. To overcome these hurdles, both sides must confront them head-on, prioritising areas of convergence over divergence. By concentrating their limited resources on avenues that can elevate China-US climate diplomacy from a peripheral concern to a central priority, both nations stand to achieve progress in their cooperative efforts to combat climate change.

By prioritising communication and broadening cooperation, these discussions can counterbalance the conflicts that often dominate US-China relations, creating a positive cycle of collaboration to tackle the pressing issue of climate change. It’s time to set aside the inflammatory rhetoric and zero in on common goals in the urgent fight against climate change.

By choosing consensus over discord, China and the US can pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future. Their efforts not only benefit their own citizens but also provide a much-needed boost to global climate governance.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.