Türkiye’s Brics bid: A strategic shift toward multipolarity and Global South solidarity

As Türkiye’s bid gains traction, Brics will keep growing its ability to impact global discussion and policy.

Türkiye’s formal application to join Brics marks a key moment for this important group. As a growing economy, the country’s entry would boost Brics’ role of standing against Western dominance.

The recent inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates highlights how the group’s influence is expanding and that it is a significant platform giving a voice to the Global South.

With the recent expansion, Brics member countries make up 28% of the world economy, 45% of the global population and 44% of crude oil production, making its power to change the global power balance clear. This strength supports the idea of a multipolar world and fairer international relations.

By uniting different nations under one umbrella, Brics can tackle urgent global issues and encourage fairer governance. In a fragmented world where unilateralism often rules, a stronger Brics alliance offers an opportunity for cooperation focused on inclusivity and respect.

As Türkiye’s bid gains traction, Brics will keep growing its ability to impact global discussion and policy.

Brics is a powerful symbol of the hopes of the Global South, reaching beyond that of its original members. Since it began, this group has built strong connections aligned with what emerging markets and developing nations want.

The alliance has always supported openness and working together and this message resonates with countries looking for alternatives to Western dominance.

Türkiye’s application reflects how appealing and strategically important Brics has become. It hints at a shift in global trends where more and more nations are leaning towards a multipolar world.

China’s backing for the new members shows its commitment to building cooperation that meets the Global South’s needs. As Brics takes on new members, its role as an alternative to Western power blocs will only get stronger. This will help shape global governance and build a fairer world order.

The essence of what makes Brics attractive is that it represents a united voice seeking a more open system.

Türkiye’s push to join Brics has stirred reaction in Washington and Brussels. It’s understandable why. Türkiye has been on the path to EU membership for many years but it hasn’t been smooth sailing. After long, frustrating negotiations for membership, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems ready to explore other options.

By applying for full membership in Brics, Türkiye isn’t just making a geopolitical statement — it’s making a bid to be a major player in our ever-changing world order.

This reflects Erdogan’s view that power is moving away from traditional Western centres. Türkiye’s stance on foreign policy often clashes with Nato and the EU, for example on topics such as Syria and Russia. The country is trying to manage a complex diplomatic landscape that balances Western connections with aspirations in this new multipolar setting. What we’re seeing isn’t merely a shift, it’s Türkiye reshaping its global role.

Brics, including important emerging countries such as the original members — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — boosted by newer members like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran, centres on economic teamwork and growth. It champions diversity — all sorts of differences can coexist productively within it.

Even though member states have varying political beliefs, they can still work together successfully — a real show of potential global cooperation.

Joining would give Türkiye an alternative to the West-focused “rules-based” international framework. The country would fit right into the Brics focus on economic development since it’s expected to be one of the top 12 economies by 2050. Its membership is more than symbolic, it showcases what developing countries desire — fairness globally.

Plus, it could help ease the tension between Nato and Brics members, such as China and Russia, by bridging gaps between cultures, showing that Western dominance doesn’t have to define everything.

Over nearly two decades, Brics has attracted significant attention due to its success in offering an alternative to today’s unfair international system, one that often leaves developing countries behind. That unjust setup is pushing many countries toward Brics which symbolises hope for better cooperation.

Financial teamwork is part of what drives Brics forward and its original five members have made up over half of global growth, even during tough times. New members coming onboard means higher growth potential and improved access, thanks to enhanced resource capabilities.

Brics plays a unique role globally — look at its New Development Bank, which successfully mobilises funds for infrastructure development across member nations. This initiative boosts the confidence of countries seeking membership.

Beyond its financial operations lies Brics’s deep-rooted commitment to peaceful resolution of conflict and serving as a stabilising force, while promoting cultural exchange and nurturing respect among countries with diverse backgrounds.

What is being termed as “Brics wisdom” is helping nations tackle tricky international relations through openness. This approach seeks to protect members’ dignity, while maximising benefits collaboratively, in today’s starkly divided environment.

Brics leaders advocate for development goals as representatives of the Global South. The organisation also serves as a hub for shaping future governance worldwide and enhancing collaboration with regions such as the Middle East to boost overall synergy in the energy and finance sectors.

While expanding its influence, and gaining traction in maintaining balance and improving regional and international relations, Brics is addressing challenges through gradual revisions in its practices. It is managing complexities for the successful integration of, and harmony between, members driving towards shared aspirations based on principles of collective growth and united efforts to establish it as a centre for fostering stronger partnerships.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.