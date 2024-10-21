Scapegoating in Sharpeville highlights SA’s ongoing battle with xenophobia

Phela Ndaba Cemetery, Sharpeville

Recent events in Sharpeville have highlighted the persistence of xenophobic violence in South Africa. After the tragic shooting of a local shop owner, the residents looted foreign-owned shops, despite police efforts to maintain order.

The violence added Sharpeville to a long list of xenophobic outbreaks that have marred the nation over the years.

This raises an essential question: why does xenophobia remain such a pervasive problem, and why do traditional responses, such as heavy policing, consistently fail to prevent or curb it?

South Africa’s xenophobic tensions are deeply rooted.

Since the late 1990s, waves of violence have targeted foreign nationals, particularly from other African countries, driven by economic competition, widespread poverty, and simmering resentments over scarce resources. Despite political condemnation, these acts of violence continue.

Policing alone, as recent events demonstrate, may temporarily contain the violence but does little to address its underlying causes.

A comprehensive, multi-faceted approach is needed — one that tackles the economic, social and political dimensions of xenophobia directly.

It is impossible to discuss Sharpeville without acknowledging its historical significance.

On 21 March 1960, Sharpeville was the site of one of South Africa’s darkest days: the Sharpeville Massacre.

That day, police opened fire on peaceful protestors rallying against the apartheid regime’s oppressive pass laws. Sixty-nine people lost their lives, and many more were wounded.

These brave men and women were not criminals; they were demanding equality — equal rights, equal opportunities and the basic dignity that every human being deserves.

The massacre was a turning point in South Africa’s fight for freedom, symbolising the moral bankruptcy of a system that oppressed people based solely on their race.

The international community condemned apartheid, and Sharpeville became synonymous with the struggle for justice and human dignity.

But today, Sharpeville finds itself at the heart of acts of violence that betray that legacy.

The perpetrators of the recent xenophobic attacks are repeating history’s sins, albeit in a different form.

Just as the apartheid regime sought to strip people of their rights based on race, modern-day attackers are oppressing those who differ from them, targeting foreigners based solely on their nationality. Where the apartheid state used laws and guns to suppress, today’s xenophobes use looting and violence.

This tragic irony is undeniable.

The xenophobic violence not only echoes apartheid’s oppression but also dishonours the memory of those who fought and died for freedom. How can we stand idly by as the dignity of foreign nationals is trampled in the very place where South Africans once rose up to claim theirs?

Policing is necessary to maintain public order, but it is no cure for the deeply embedded social and economic drivers of xenophobia.

Worse, over-reliance on the police risks further alienating people already frustrated by unemployment, poverty and inadequate government services. This frustration is too often misdirected at foreign nationals, who become convenient scapegoats.

As tensions rise, the police — intended to be protectors — are seen as enforcers of a government that has failed to address the real issues at hand. This fuels a vicious cycle where the resentment towards foreign nationals grows, creating fertile ground for future outbreaks of violence.

Many South Africans view foreign nationals as competitors for jobs and resources. While foreign-owned businesses often fill gaps left by local businesses — offering essential goods at competitive prices — the economic strain still breeds resentment.

To address this, the government must prioritise economic solutions that directly benefit local communities. This includes creating more opportunities for South African entrepreneurs, particularly in township economies.

Skills development programmes can empower locals to compete more effectively, reducing the sense of economic displacement caused by foreign-owned businesses.

Rather than vilifying foreign nationals, South Africa must foster cooperation between South African and foreign-owned businesses.

Building partnerships can generate mutual benefits and reduce the perception of competition. This collaborative approach can create more inclusive economic growth and foster a sense of shared community.

Xenophobia also reflects the failure of post-apartheid nation-building. Foreign nationals have become easy targets for frustrations that should be directed at the government. Political leaders often treat xenophobia as an isolated issue, but it is a symptom of deeper systemic problems.

South Africa needs a coherent, humane immigration policy. While South Africa champions Pan-African solidarity on one hand, foreign nationals from African countries are often vilified and targeted.

To ease these tensions, the government must regularise the status of undocumented migrants, many of whom contribute to the economy but remain vulnerable to exploitation and violence.

A structured approach to immigration, coupled with secure borders, can help balance the needs of South African citizens with the country’s broader responsibilities as a regional leader.

Finally, the hardest but most crucial issue is changing social attitudes. Xenophobia is as much a social issue as it is an economic or political one. Deeply entrenched fears and misunderstandings fuel hostility toward foreign nationals. To shift this narrative, efforts must be made to promote social cohesion at the community level.

Educational campaigns highlighting the contributions of foreign nationals to South Africa’s economy and society could help shift perspectives.

Civil society organisations, religious leaders and community groups must be at the forefront of these efforts, fostering dialogue and cooperation between locals and foreign nationals.

Sharpeville serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of allowing history to repeat itself.

South Africa must honour Sharpeville’s legacy by building an inclusive society where all people, regardless of their nationality, have the right to live with dignity and without fear.

Only through these efforts can we prevent another tragedy from marring our nation’s future.

Lindani Zungu is the founder and editor of Voices of Mzansi.