Turn to nature to nurture better social interactions in the digital age

The saying, “One bad bean spoils the rest,” while unfairly diminishing the efforts of the many because of the shortcomings of a few, reflects a truth about human society.

Our minds are inherently wired to categorise people and things into simplistic binaries of good and bad. In most of our interactions, this process unfolds unconsciously, requiring little to no deliberate thought.

This tendency can, in part, be attributed to evolutionary conditioning — rooted in the principles of natural selection, where the survival of the fittest is paramount.

As a result, when we interact with others, we instinctively assess their strengths and weaknesses, often with an underlying drive to position ourselves advantageously.

Whether consciously or not, we may find ourselves strategising ways to outcompete, undermine or surpass others, reinforcing a deeply ingrained aspect of human nature.

According to primatologist and ethologist Frans de Waal, the misuse and misinterpretation of evolutionary theory have led many to equate natural selection with “unrestricted, ruthless competition”.

This distortion has profoundly affected human behaviour, shaping how we perceive and interact with one another. Instead of approaching encounters with openness and curiosity, people increasingly view social interactions as opportunities to assert dominance, prove their worth and secure personal advantage.

Far too often, meetings are no longer seen as spaces for mutual exchange but rather as battlegrounds for self-establishment and control.

To be clear, competition is not inherently negative — it can drive personal growth, innovation and improvement. But my concern lies with the detrimental consequences of unchecked competitive mindsets in human communities.

When competition becomes the dominant lens through which we interact with others, it fosters division rather than collaboration, reinforcing a culture of mistrust and antagonism rather than one of shared progress.

The advent of the internet, and especially social media, has further deepened the divide between people, making open-minded interactions increasingly difficult.

With this technological shift has come the proliferation of misinformation, sensationalised narratives and competing — often contradictory — streams of information. People are frequently exposed to false or misleading portrayals of certain groups, reinforcing prejudices and deepening societal divisions.

Additionally, the overwhelming flood of conflicting information often leaves people confused, uncertain about what to believe and struggling to discern truth from distortion.

Rather than fostering understanding, social media has, in many ways, amplified misinformation and mistrust, making genuine, open interaction between people even more difficult.

Left unchecked, humanity’s misuse of evolutionary theory has fostered relentless competition and conflict, often at the expense of a just and peaceful society. This issue is particularly pronounced in a diverse and complex nation like South Africa where social cohesion is essential for progress.

The rise of the internet has further exacerbated these divisions, enabling the rapid spread of misleading information, stereotypes and prejudicial narratives that deepen mistrust and societal rifts.

This raises a critical question: how can we mitigate the effect of misinformation online to foster more open, informed and unbiased interactions? How can we equip ourselves with the tools to discern truth from distortion and approach others with a mindset free from preconceived bias?

Addressing these problems is essential if we are to navigate the digital age responsibly and build a society where mutual understanding and respect take precedence over misinformation and division.

One way to counteract the effects of misinformation and foster a more open-minded approach to others is by making a conscious effort to spend time in nature.

By “nature” I do not refer solely to grand landscapes like beaches or dense forests, but also to the everyday beauty that surrounds us — our gardens, tree-lined streets or the simple act of observing flowers in bloom.

South Africa is particularly rich in biodiversity and natural spaces, with numerous parks, botanical gardens and wildlife reserves that offer opportunities for people to reconnect with the environment.

But many of these spaces are in urgent need of better maintenance and preservation. Increasing efforts to restore and enhance green spaces — by planting more trees and flowers, improving infrastructure, and ensuring regular upkeep — would not only improve their aesthetic and ecological value but also encourage more people to engage with nature.

Spending time in these environments provides a much-needed reprieve from digital noise, allowing us to slow down, reflect and cultivate a deeper sense of presence and clarity. By fostering a greater appreciation for nature, we can also nurture more mindful, empathetic and well-balanced interactions with one another and our surroundings.

The benefits of nature in stimulating thought and deepening human understanding — both of ourselves and our relationships with others — are well-documented.

Many early academic thinkers and philosophers sought inspiration and insight from nature, using it as a space for deep contemplation, intellectual discovery and personal renewal. Additionally, countless people attest to improvements in their well-being when they limit excessive internet use and spend more quality time in natural environments.

By immersing ourselves in nature, we gain the opportunity to reset our perspectives, challenge preconceived biases and develop a more thoughtful and measured approach to the information we consume.

This fosters clarity, introspection and a renewed sense of connection, allowing us to navigate both the digital world and our social interactions with greater mindfulness and balance.

Emmanuel Anoghena Oboh is a student of philosophy at Stellenbosch University.