Free Kizza Besigye and give democracy in Uganda a chance

The life of Dr Kizza Besigye, a long-time opposition leader in Uganda and a fearless critic of President Yoweri Museveni must be spared. Media reports indicated that, on 17 February, he was taken to a medical clinic after embarking on a hunger strike while in a military prison. He is back in his prison cell.

On 16 November 2024, Besigye was kidnapped in Nairobi, Kenya, and driven to Kampala apparently by Ugandan intelligence officers. It is purported that the opposition leader was in talks with two Brits and were allegedly discussing the use of force to eliminate or overthrow the Ugandan government. The accused have rejected these allegations and have argued that, over the years, Besigye has been a victim of state orchestrated torture and imprisonment, only because he has consistently sought to challenge Museveni.

After appearing before the military tribunal several times, the Ugandan supreme court ruled that Besigye and his co-accused should be tried before a civilian court rather than a military court. And if found guilty of treason, the veteran politician and four times presidential candidate could face the death penalty.

Looking at the merits of these allegations and the circumstantial evidence surrounding this case, it is evident that the state cannot prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed treason in the recorded conversations between him and the fellows that set him up. The right thing to do is to free Besigye and give real democracy a chance in Uganda once and for all.

Another regrettable fact is that a Ugandan — a high profile politician in this case — could be abducted in broad daylight on foreign soil. The amount of diplomatic embarrassment this incident has caused for both countries is hard to ignore. The people of Kenya and Uganda cannot help it but worry for their own safety and security. This is why the people are not shying away from asking difficult questions.

Who really abducted Besigye? Are the Kenyan authorities culprits and collaborators in this operation? Did the government of Kenya know about this beforehand? Why did the two governments not follow the proper procedures of extradition, but resorted to abduction and kidnapping of an innocent civilian? What did Kenya have to benefit from this operation if it authorised it to take place on its soil?

Besigye was in Kenya by invitation to attend the launch of a book by his friend, Kenyan opposition politician Martha Karua.

It is on record that organisations such as Amnesty international have issued a statement on this matter. “Amnesty International is deeply disturbed by the abduction of Dr Besigye as well as the lack of an extradition process from Kenya. This is not the first time a foreign dissident has been abducted on Kenyan soil. It is part of a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression with governments violating human rights beyond their borders,” said Tigere Chagutah, the regional director for the Easter and Southern Africa region.

This suggests that Amnesty International is aware of similar incidents of kidnappings and abduction in Kenya, while other state actors in the region do nothing about it — a shameful reality that must be condemned by all people of good faith. The government of President William Ruto,should be confronted and sanctioned by the community of East African countries, including other regional and continental organisations, to put an end to such terrible violations of human rights.

There is nothing normal about Besigye’s kidnapping and his continued incarceration. What is more surprising is the silence of some leaders both at home and abroad.The international community and regional leaders must take an interest for the sake of justice. Let us consider a similar case in April 2017, when the then opposition leader in Zambia, together with his colleagues, were unlawfully incarcerated on a treason charge. This drew condemnation from regional, continental and global leaders, as they offered solidarity to the man who was a victim of state oppression. Hakainde Hichilema, who is now the current president of Zambia after winning the 2021 elections, was charged with treason and detained in a maximum-security prison.

The secretary general of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, visited Zambia and spoke to the then president, Edgar Lungu, concerning the fate of Hichilema. As did the then president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo. A few days after Scotland’s visit Hichilema was released and the state dropped all charges against him and his co-accused. It is this kind of intervention and diplomatic engagement that we do not see in this case Besigye. Where are the leaders of goodwill? Why is the international community silent? Where is the voice of the United Nations Human Rights Commission in this madness? Where are the African leaders?

Clearly, the continent and global community has shown very little interest in what is happening in Uganda, and they have demonstrated that with little or no symbolic gesture of solidarity with a man whose record in defence of freedom, justice and democracy stands tall. At the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a few days ago, with all the heads of state and governments represented,no one among them said a word about Uganda’s behaviour.

The case of Besigye, who is the victim of a brutal and oppressive regime led by Museveni, cannot be ignored. This matter requires urgent intervention by all people of goodwill, and those who seek truth and justice. If anything happens toBesigye, known as the Lion of the Struggle, the regime in Kampala should be held fully responsible and questions must be asked as to what role Nairobi played in this ordeal.

Aaron Ng’ambi is a geopolitical analyst and columnist, leadership instructor and a social entrepreneur. [email protected].