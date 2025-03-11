South Africa’s unemployed graduates stuck in limbo

Graduation day arrives, but the job offers don't. Photo: Chris Furlong/Getty Images

As the future of a nation hangs in the balance, the question is: what happens when its most promising minds remain unemployed and are instead filled with shattered dreams?

The feeling of accomplishment that comes with graduating from a higher education institution is hard to match. After three to four years of tireless effort, sacrifice and perseverance, one would expect to be catapulted into a world of possibilities where their skills and knowledge are put to good use.

But for many young graduates, the harsh reality is a far cry from this ideal. Instead of walking into a job or starting their own venture, they find themselves stuck at home with nothing but their qualifications to show for their hard work.

The journey to this point is often marked by significant obstacles, from navigating the complexities of funding and financial aid to securing decent accommodation and balancing the demands of academic life. Despite these difficulties, many students push through, driven by the promise of a better future. But when graduation day finally arrives, and the job offers don’t, the sense of disappointment and disillusionment can be overwhelming.

The mental toll of this experience cannot be overstated, as feelings of frustration, anxiety and despair begin to creep in, eroding the confidence and self worth that once drove these young individuals to pursue their dreams.

Securing internship opportunities, a key stepping stone to entering the job market, has proven to be a daunting task. I can attest to this firsthand, having navigated the difficulties of finding an internship despite my academic credentials. With a qualification earned with flying colours, accolades from writing competitions and recognition as one of the top students in my class, I thought I had done everything right.

Moreover, I have written an academic article demonstrating my expertise and commitment to my field. Despite these achievements, I struggle to land an internship or entry-level job. The reason? I don’t possess a driver’s licence or own a car, a requirement that seems to be a non-negotiable prerequisite for many employers. This experience has left me wondering: am I underqualified? Is my qualification not considered a “scarce skill,” as the minister of higher education would put it?

I’m not alone in this struggle. My sister, who has excelled in her studies and graduated cum laude in mathematical statistics and physics up to her master’s degree, is also sitting at home unemployed. Despite her impressive academic record and four years of tutoring experience, she can’t find employment.

What exactly do we need to do to secure a job in this system? Is it not enough to have a qualification, skills and experience? What are the missing links that we’re not aware of? The uncertainty and frustration of being unable to find employment despite our best efforts are taking a toll on our mental and emotional well-being.

As I sit here surrounded by the echoes of unfulfilled dreams and shattered aspirations, I am reminded that the harsh reality of unemployment is a constant companion for many graduates like me. The sad truth is that grants and handouts are merely Band Aid solutions, incapable of providing the financial freedom we desperately crave. We need a chance to prove ourselves, apply our skills and knowledge in a real-world setting, and earn a decent living that allows us to support ourselves and our families.

Until that day comes, we remain stuck in this limbo, our potential wasting away like a flower that’s been denied the sunlight it needs to bloom. How many more graduates will have to suffer in silence before our cries for help are heard?

Lindokuhle Tonono is an honours student at the University of South Africa, studying Integrated Organisational Communication.