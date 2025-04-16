Tariff exemptions signal growing instability in Trump trade doctrine

US President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration’s recent decision on 12 April to exempt smartphones, computers and other electronics from its newly introduced reciprocal tariff policy marks the second U-turn within three days.

Earlier, Trump had announced a 90-day exemption on tariff applications for all trading allies except China.

This reversal on electronics is apparently driven by both domestic economic considerations and the increasingly complex global trade environment.

On one hand, the administration has championed protectionism, arguing that reducing dependence on foreign manufacturing, particularly from China, is crucial for safeguarding US national security and economic interests. Yet, this recent tariff exemption for smartphones and computers starkly contrasts with those objectives, suggesting that short-term economic concerns have outweighed the longer-term goals of economic decoupling from China.

Critics argue that this inconsistency undermines the credibility of US trade policy and risks alienating both domestic industries and international partners. The technology sector in particular, which depends heavily on Chinese manufacturing, stood to suffer immensely if such tariffs had been fully implemented.

The move to exempt these electronics has been seen as a necessary concession to major corporations such as Apple, Dell and Nvidia, which would have been hit hardest by the tariffs. These companies have vast supply chains in China and rely on components manufactured in the country.

The exemption of these electronics is a direct acknowledgment of the significant risks of disrupting such supply chains, which could have resulted in higher costs for consumers and a slowdown in technological innovation.

But this policy shift also raises pricking questions about the real intentions behind the Trump administration’s tariff tactics.

The selective nature of the tariff exemptions may reflect the influence of powerful lobbying groups that don’t want to sever links with Chinese manufacturing. While the administration is portraying itself as pursuing a nationalist, “America First” agenda, this decision shows that corporate pressures can heavily influence policy choices, making it clear that the US is far from fully decoupling from China.

The timing of the tariff exemption also coincides with growing unease in global financial markets. The introduction of reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports in early 2025 had already sparked concerns among international investors, leading to a noticeable sell-off in global markets.

Large funds from regions such as Japan, the Middle East and Europe reportedly participated in this sell-off, fearing that the US was entering a prolonged period of economic and trade instability. The exemptions, while seen as a sign of pragmatism, have done little to quell concerns about the future direction of US economic policy under the Trump administration.

The broader implications for US debt and the global financial system are troubling. The unpredictability of US trade policy has already led to increased caution among international investors. Foreign demand for US treasury securities, which have long been seen as a safe haven for global capital, could be undermined as a result.

In fact, the uncertainty surrounding US trade policy and fiscal management could lead to higher yields on treasury securities, which would increase borrowing costs for the US government and undermine the dollar’s dominance in global markets.

The Trump administration’s erratic approach to trade has already prompted a re-evaluation of US debt by foreign investors. Foreign creditors, particularly in Japan and the Middle East, may reduce their holdings of US treasuries, resulting in a rise in US borrowing costs.

The exemptions of electronics from tariffs and the growing global pushback against US unilateralism signal that the Trump administration needs to recalibrate its approach to international trade. To maintain its economic and geopolitical influence, the US must balance its protectionist instincts with the realities of an interconnected global economy.

This requires developing a more consistent and coherent trade policy that reflects both domestic economic goals and the need for productive international partnerships because its trade policies will play a crucial role in determining the future of US economic leadership on the world stage.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan.